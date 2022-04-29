ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Cowgirl Softball Loses To No. 4 Florida State In Extra Innings

By OSU Athletics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pg5yK_0fNfJqx300

No. 4 Florida State defeated the No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team, 2-1, in nine innings Thursday at JoAnne Graf Field.

With the loss, the Cowgirls fell to 38-8. The Seminoles improved to 44-5

Kelly Maxwell took the loss (15-2), pitching 8.1 innings and allowing two runs - one earned – while striking out 12. The first base runner for Florida State came in the fourth inning and only totaled 4 hits.

The Cowgirls scored first in the third inning when Avery Hobson scored on a Katelynn Carwile RBI single.

The winning run scored in the ninth, after a walk, single and two errors.

The two-game series between OSU and FSU concludes tomorrow at 5 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ESPNU.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Sooners Complete Sweep Over Kansas

No. 1 Oklahoma concluded its final road series of the regular season with a 9-1 win at Kansas on Sunday. OU completed the three-game conference sweep in dominating fashion, outscoring the Jayhawks 35-1 on the weekend. The Sooners move to 45-1 on the year and 14-1 in Big 12 play...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cowboy Baseball Sweeps Texas With Comeback Win

Oklahoma State rallied for 10 runs in the seventh inning and swept its series against No. 6 Texas with a 10-8 win Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The sweep marked the fourth time in the last seven regular season series with Texas that OSU has swept the Longhorns as the No. 7 Cowboys improved to 31-13 overall and remained atop the Big 12 standings at 13-5 in conference play.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Rodriguez, Harper, Holmes Selected At 2022 NFL Draft

Former Oklahoma State football players Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper and Christian Holmes were selected at the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday, as Rodriguez was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the 188th overall pick in the sixth round, Harper was selected by the Dallas Cowboys five picks later with the 193rd overall pick in the sixth round and Holmes was picked by the Washington Commanders with the 240th pick in the seventh round.
STILLWATER, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

5 Sooners Picked On Day Three Of NFL Draft, 7 Overall

Five University of Oklahoma players were selected on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, giving the Sooners seven overall picks on the weekend. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was the third pick of the fourth round (108th overall) by the Cleveland Browns, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was the ninth selection of the fifth round (152nd overall) by the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Michael Woods II was the 24th pick of the sixth round (202nd overall) by the Browns, defensive end Isaiah Thomas was the second pick of the seventh round (223rd overall) by the Browns and offensive lineman Marquis Hayes was the 36th selection of the seventh round (257th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Oklahoma State#Cowgirls#Cowgirl Softball#Seminoles#Osu#Espnu
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy