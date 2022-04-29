Cowgirl Softball Loses To No. 4 Florida State In Extra Innings

No. 4 Florida State defeated the No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team, 2-1, in nine innings Thursday at JoAnne Graf Field.

With the loss, the Cowgirls fell to 38-8. The Seminoles improved to 44-5

Kelly Maxwell took the loss (15-2), pitching 8.1 innings and allowing two runs - one earned – while striking out 12. The first base runner for Florida State came in the fourth inning and only totaled 4 hits.

The Cowgirls scored first in the third inning when Avery Hobson scored on a Katelynn Carwile RBI single.

The winning run scored in the ninth, after a walk, single and two errors.

The two-game series between OSU and FSU concludes tomorrow at 5 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by ESPNU.