Rossen Reports: Scammers are stealing your tax money with this scam

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. Inheritances are not considered income for federal tax purposes, whether you inherit cash, investments, or property. However, any subsequent earnings on the inherited assets are taxable, unless it comes from a tax-free source. You will have to include the interest income from inherited cash and dividends on inherited stocks or mutual funds in your reported income, for example.

INCOME TAX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO