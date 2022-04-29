ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rossen Reports: Scammers are stealing your tax money with this scam

By Jeff Rossen
WJCL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re all keeping tabs on our bank accounts, waiting for tax refunds to come in. But here's a new scam warning that can keep that money safe. Scammers are sending out texts that look...

www.wjcl.com

