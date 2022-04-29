ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE tennis places four on All-OVC teams

By The Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys7vT_0fNfIk0Y00
SIUE's Jordan Schifano in action during a match against UT Martin in Edwardsville. (SIUE Athletics)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.  -  Following one of the most successful seasons in the program's NCAA Division I era, four SIUE tennis student-athletes collected All-Ohio Valley Conference honors, the league announced Thursday afternoon.

Jill Lambrechts
Lambrechts posted one of the finest individual seasons in program history in 2022, collecting 17 singles victories in 19 matches completed. Her spring was highlighted by a 13-match winning streak which stands as one of the longest singles winning streaks in Division I college tennis this season. Lambrechts' efforts on the singles court were rewarded with the OVC Co-Player of the Year award and a First Team All-OVC nod, the first conference-level postseason honors for the Beerse, Belgium-native.

Jill Lambrechts & Maria Thibault
Lambrechts and Thibault proved to be absolutely dominant on the No. 1 doubles court, compiling a 12-4 overall record and going 5-1 in OVC play. Lambrechts completed the first triple crown since the league began sponsoring women's tennis, adding an All-OVC Doubles Team nod to her Co-Player of the Year and First Team All-OVC honors. This is the first conference-level postseason award for Thibault, a native of Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

"Jill has bounced back this year with an incredible season from start to finish," said SIUE head coach Adam Albertsen. "Being named Co-Player of Year and First Team All-Conference shows the work and focus she put into her game. In addition to the great singles play, Jill and Maria have formed to be a dominant No. 1 doubles pairing for us this year. They bring a high level of play that has transformed our team doubles. Maria had an amazing Senior season and I am really proud of the player she has become."

Jordan Schifano
Schifano carried the momentum generated from her freshman campaign into her sophomore year, notching her second-consecutive Second Team All-OVC nod. The native of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, earned 12 singles victories this spring and 16 singles wins overall in 2021-22, all coming on the No. 1 singles court.

"Jordan has brought one of the most consistent game styles and practice focuses I have ever been around," said Albertsen. "She is an anchor for our team and I love how she leads by example every single day. Being named All-Conference for the second straight year is an awesome recognition of her results, work ethic, and how smart of a player she is."

Vanessa Reinicke
Reinicke closes out her collegiate career with a splash, adding Second Team All-OVC honors to her lengthy list of accomplishments. The native of Berlin, Germany, sits at 19-5 overall in singles play and 15-4 in singles play this spring, leading the Cougars on the No. 3 court.

"Just like Maria capping off her Senior year, I am so happy to see Vanessa get recognized in her final season," added Albertsen. "When Vanessa transferred to SIUE, she provided tremendous stability to our singles and doubles lineup. She truly helped bring a winning attitude to our team and helped our program grow."

The quartet of All-Conference Cougars are set to lead the Red & White into their OVC Championship quarterfinal fixture tomorrow morning, when No. 4 seed SIUE takes on No. 5 seed Murray State. First serve from Evansville, Indiana, is set for 10 a.m. CT.

Albertsen closed, "I am so happy for Jordan, Jill, Maria and Vanessa. These are tremendous honors and each one of them have been huge pieces in our success this year."

Comments / 0

Related
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville High girls distance runners gain confidence through each other

Edwardsville distance runner Emily Nuttall used to listen to upbeat music when she ran. Back as a freshman, the current EHS junior would listen to the 'Shark Bait Hoo Ha Ha' beat from the Finding Nemo volcano tank scene. The beat would help her feet keep the same pace. "Long distance gives you so much time to think," Nuttall said. "You have to stay focused on the pace, listen to your body, and push yourself."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Berlin, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

ROUNDUP: Edwardsville spikers sweep Collinsville

The Edwardsville boys volleyball team ended a two-match slide with a win over Collinsville on Thursday in Southwestern Conference action. The Tigers made quick work of the Kahoks with a 25-11, 25-18 sweep inside Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium. Jacob Geison led Edwardsville with 10 kills and six service points, while John Kreke and Evan Reid each had five kills and Zach Hoffmann had four kills. Wyatt Blunt paced the offense with 22 assists. Liam Marsh had 13 service points and three aces. On Saturday, the Tigers went 1-2-1 at the Lafayette Tournament, including 25-13, 25-21 loss to Marquette...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovc#First Team#Siue Athletics#Ncaa Division
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Father McGivney holds off Alton's rally for 21st straight win

Father McGivney's Nathan Terhaar spent this past week of practice being teased about how good of a hitter he is without having a home run this season. Yesterday in a 15-0 win, the teasing came to an end with his first home run of the season. The sophomore outfielder followed that performance with a home run in the second inning against Alton on Saturday, as the Griffins prevailed 13-10 in the first game at FMCHS with the new scoreboard. Winners of 21 straight, FMCHS improves to 22-3.
ALTON, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Jackson Rodgers breaks home run record in Father McGivney win

With his fifth home run of the season in the first inning of Friday's game at Springfield Southeast, Father McGivney third baseman Jacob McKee set the single-season home run record for the program. By the end of the evening, the record belonged to Jackson Rodgers. Rodgers homered in the second and fourth innings to overtake McKee for the team lead with six in Father McGivney's 15-0 victory over Springfield Southeast. It was the program-record 20 th straight win for the Griffins, who are now 21-3. The Griffins hit a program-record four home runs on Friday,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

AJ Smith signs with Southern Indiana of the OVC

Division-1 athletics are common in the Smith family. On Friday, Metro-East Lutheran alumni AJ Smith signed to play basketball for the University of Southern Indiana, which will be competing in the Ohio Valley Conference next season. AJ Smith is the son of MELHS coach Anthony Smith, who coached AJ during his time at MELHS. "It's been great, and the family is excited," Anthony said. "Southern Indiana was a good match. It fell into our lap."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Edwardsville, IL
719
Followers
874
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Edwardsville and the surrounding towns, The Edwardsville Intelligencer covers news, entertainment, and community interests

 https://www.theintelligencer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy