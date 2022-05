Let me tell you - I did not know what the heck I was getting myself into when I first watched the A24 horror film, X. While it starts off more as a slow-burn horror film, this movie starts to take a turn around the halfway mark and truly make you squeal in shock at what you are witnessing in front of you, from start to end. It was one of the first horror films in a couple of years that truly had me feeling unsettled the whole way through, and today, we’re going to go over my top nine moments from it that I just can’t get over.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO