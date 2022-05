In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down the final week of Montreal’s season. Canadiens fans will tearfully say their goodbyes to a legend of the game this week as Guy Lafleur will lay in State. Carey Price will have to find out if he can continue playing at a level he finds appropriate, but he may have played his last game in the NHL. Jeff Petry may be another member of the team that could have played his last game as a Montreal Canadiens. Interim head coach Martin St. Louis will be in search of a new contract and general manager Kent Hughes has two months to set the team up for an entertaining two days at the NHL Entry Draft.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO