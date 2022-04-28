ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals trade 1st-round pick for WR Marquise Brown

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtpIK_0fNfDDby00

The Arizona Cardinals have traded away their first-round pick. First reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, they traded it to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for wide receiver Marquise Brown.

In addition to Brown, the Cardinals also acquire a third-round pick, No. 100 overall.

Brown was selected No. 25 overall in the first round in 2019 out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Brown had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Glendale, AZ
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

Report: Browns, Rams Agree To Cornerback Trade

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to make many selections in this year’s draft, but they did just acquire a veteran cornerback. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are trading for cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns. This will mark his second stint with Los Angeles.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma#American Football#Nfl#Wr#The Arizona Cardinals#Espn#The Baltimore Ravens#Cards Wire#Apple
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Dante Scarnecchia defends Patriots after unusual Cole Strange pick

The New England Patriots may have made some solid additions on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, but the success of this class will be largely determined by the performance of first-round pick Cole Strange. The Chattanooga lineman was widely regarded as a third or fourth-round talent across the league before being picked No. 29 overall.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
FOX 2

Cardinals are one of the most hated teams in baseball

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are among one of the most hated teams in baseball. That is according to Twitter data pulled by BetOnline.ag. The company tracked tweets with a negative tone since Opening Day 2022. The data pulled found the Yankees are the most hated team with 6,766 negative tweets posted about them this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Vikings trading up for Akayleb Evans

Did anyone really think general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wasn’t going to address the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 NFL draft?. The Minnesota Vikings general manager has basically acknowledged offense is the team’s bread and butter with four of his first five selections coming on the defensive side of the ball. Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans was the pick at No. 118 after a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy