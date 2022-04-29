ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Exd2k_0fNfDCjF00
Trump-Russia Probe-Manafort FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters on the floor of the Republican National Convention, in Cleveland. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday, April 28, 2022 against Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — who was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and later pardoned — seeking to recover nearly $3 million from undeclared foreign bank accounts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — who was convicted in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and later pardoned — seeking to recover nearly $3 million from undeclared foreign bank accounts.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in West Palm Beach, asks a judge to force Manafort to pay fines, penalties and interest after prosecutors say he failed to disclose more than 20 offshore bank accounts he ordered opened in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Justice Department alleges Manafort failed to file federal tax documents detailing the accounts and failed to disclose the money on his income tax returns. The lawsuit charges the money was related to consulting work in Ukraine with his deputy Rick Gates and an associate, Konstantin Kilimnik, who were both key figures in Mueller’s investigation.

In court documents, the Justice Department alleges Manafort “knowingly, intentionally, and willfully filed and conspired to file false tax returns from 2006-2015 in that he said he did not have reportable foreign bank accounts when he knew that he did.” The suit says the Treasury Department notified Manafort of the fines and assessment in July 2020.

Manafort’s lawyer, Jeffrey Neiman, argues the suit is being filed “for simply failing to file a tax form.”

“Mr. Manafort was aware the Government was going to file the suit because he has tried for months to resolve this civil matter,” Neiman said in a statement. “Nonetheless, the Government insisted on filing this suit simply to embarrass Mr. Manafort.”

Manafort, who led Trump's campaign during a pivotal period in 2016 before being ousted over his ties to Ukraine, was among the first people charged as part of Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. He was later sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes related to his political consulting work in Ukraine. Trump pardoned him in December 2020.

Though the charges against Manafort did not concern the central crux of Mueller’s mandate — whether the Trump campaign and Russia colluded to tip the election — he was nonetheless a pivotal figure in the probe that shadowed Trump's presidency for years.

His close relationship to Kilimnik, whom U.S. officials have linked to Russian intelligence, and with whom he shared internal Trump campaign polling data, attracted particular scrutiny during the investigation, though Mueller never charged Manafort or any other Trump associate with conspiring with Russia.

Despite the pardon, the government believes Manafort still owes the money for the alleged financial misconduct.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Lawmakers seek police boss' journals in Ronald Greene probe

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene are preparing to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for refusing to turn over his journals after talks broke down Monday in a dispute over an entry mentioning police brutality and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSB Radio

Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov's Nazism remarks

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over “unforgivable” comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Candidates test skipping debates without upsetting voters

ATLANTA — (AP) — Ted Budd has skipped four Republican primary debates in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina. GOP candidates for governor in Ohio, Nevada and Nebraska have also refused to engage with their opponents from the debate podium. And on Tuesday, Herschel...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WSB Radio

Ohio's GOP elections chief faces conservative foe in primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio's Republican primary for secretary of state features a matchup between incumbent elections chief Frank LaRose, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and conservative challenger John Adams, who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election. The winner of Tuesday's GOP primary...
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Biden meets with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden met Monday with the parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria nearly 10 years ago, the White House said. “During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure...
U.S. POLITICS
WSB Radio

In Ohio, US House rematch again tests progressive clout

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A rematch pitting one of the left's rising stars against a new House incumbent backed by the more moderate Democratic establishment will provide another key litmus test of the progressive movement's Rust Belt clout during Tuesday's congressional primaries in Ohio and Indiana. Democratic...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Manafort
Person
Konstantin Kilimnik
Person
Manafort
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
WSB Radio

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the U.S., deciding a race that is an early referendum on former President Donald Trump's hold on the GOP as the midterm primary season kicks into high gear.
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

Bidens to host 2020 US Olympic Team at White House

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team at the White House on Wednesday, staging a much-delayed, in-person celebration for participants of the Japan Games — which were themselves pushed back a year by the coronavirus. The president and first...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Ap#The Justice Department#The Treasury Department
WSB Radio

Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right's sway

TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's performance in the state's primary Tuesday will provide a gauge of just how far to the right his party has shifted under the influence of former President Donald Trump. DeWine, a veteran politician who easily won the state's top...
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

US official: Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia plans to annex much of eastern Ukraine later this month, a senior U.S. official warned, and the Mariupol steel mill that is the city's last stronghold of resistance came under renewed assault a day after the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WSB Radio

NBC says it found 11 instances of plagiarism in web articles

NEW YORK — (AP) — NBC News said Monday that it had changed 11 articles written for its website over the past year after they were found to contain information taken from other news organizations without attribution. The reporter involved, Teaganne Finn, is “no longer employed with the...
CONGRESS
WSB Radio

Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — (AP) — Robert C. Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86, his family said Sunday. Krueger died Saturday morning in his New Braunfels home with...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
WSB Radio

Republicans look to surrogates for boost in Ohio Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — High-profile surrogates for Republicans running in Ohio's hotly contested Senate primary are fanning out across the state or holding other events to give their endorsed candidates a last-minute boost ahead of Tuesday's election. Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, along with...
OHIO STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
67K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy