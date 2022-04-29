ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A cornerback for every round in the draft for the Cardinals

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals appear to be set in the starting lineup at cornerback with a trio of Byron Murphy, Jeff Gladney and Marco Wilson. They also re-signed Antonio Hamilton.

However, general manager Steve Keim still considers cornerback to be a position of focus in the draft.

With that in mind, let’s look at the players who could be in play for them in every round, including the fourth and fifth rounds, where they don’t currently have a pick.

Round 1: Kaiir Elam, Florida

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Elam was Marco Wilson’s teammate and is another long, athletic freak. He is just under 6-2 and ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds. Steve Keim loves long, athletic corners. He is a perfect match.

Round 2: Roger McCreary, Auburn

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

McCreary is a little on the short side and has short arms. He is adequately fast, but he is a competitor.

Round 3: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant was the “other” corner for the Bearcats. While Sauce Gardner was the big name, Bryant had to do all the heavy lifting because he got targeted a lot. He had two picks last season and four in 2020.

Round 4: Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The small-school kid is long (6-2) and fast (4.33-second 40).

The kid can move (6.48-second three-cone) and jump (39.5-inch vertical).

He might not even be on the board in the fourth.

Round 5: Akayleb Evans, Missouri

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

We know the Cardinals scouted him at his pro day. He is long (6-2, 197 lbs) and can move (4.46-second 40).

He only had one interception in his college career.

Round 6: Damarion Williams, Houston

He is 5-10 and 182 lbs. He had three interceptions and 20 pass breakups in three seasons.

Round 7: Chase Lucas, Arizona State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas was a five-year starter at ASU. He is surprisingly athletic and can do a lot of good things.

