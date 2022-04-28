ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Notre Dame offers big time 2024 athlete from Florida

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
The Irish have gotten their first commitment this week in the 2024 class, Michigan defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain, shortly after the Blue vs. Gold game over the weekend. That is just the start and Marcus Freeman and his staff are hard at working looking for their next potential commitment.

Earlier today, Florida athlete Booker Pickett Jr. tweeted out that he has received an offer from Notre Dame. At six-foot-four-inches and 200-pounds, Pickett Jr. could grow into a defensive end or could play behind the end at outside linebacker or even a hybrid, think former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Irish are included in Pickett Jr.’s ever growing offer list that already includes Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, USC and others.

It looks like linebackers coach Al Washington is leading the charge for Pickett Jr.’s verbal, as he was tagged in the announcement of the offer. It still early in the Florida athlete’s recruitment, but getting on him early is a good start for the Irish.

