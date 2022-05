This weekend marked the final draft for Kevin Colbert as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers. A 22-year veteran of the organization, Colbert had spent the last 12 drafts as GM of the black and gold, picking the players who have helped sustain Pittsburgh's unprecedented success (18 straight seasons at .500 or better). It was announced months prior to this weekend's proceedings that Colbert would step down after the 2022 NFL Draft, though he'll likely take on a different role in the organization. Pittsburgh has yet to announce a replacement.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO