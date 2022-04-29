ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reaction to Ravens selecting Kyle Hamilton 14th overall

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
There was talk early this off-season that Kyle Hamilton could go as early as the top five of this NFL draft but ultimately went 14th overall to a team that knows a thing or two about great safety play in the Baltimore Ravens.

Hamilton steps into a Baltimore franchise that is known for it’s great defenses over the years but allowed a league-high 4742 passing yards last season. Hamilton won’t solve all of those problems but should certainly help improve the unit as the squad went 8-9, missing the playoffs last year.

Hamilton is among the top talents in the entire NFL draft even if he did get selected 14th and the football world reacted to his selection on Thursday night.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports

Greg Flammang, Pres. of Unofficial Kyle Hamilton Fan Club

Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O'Leary has front row seat

Notre Dame legend Aaron Taylor

ESPN's Matt Miller called it

Greg Williams knows Baltimore's trends

Matt Fortuna points out Hamilton's excellent company at 14

ESPN's Chris Mortensen

Jeff Feyerer

Patrick Flowers sees great things coming

