Reaction to Ravens selecting Kyle Hamilton 14th overall
There was talk early this off-season that Kyle Hamilton could go as early as the top five of this NFL draft but ultimately went 14th overall to a team that knows a thing or two about great safety play in the Baltimore Ravens.
Hamilton steps into a Baltimore franchise that is known for it’s great defenses over the years but allowed a league-high 4742 passing yards last season. Hamilton won’t solve all of those problems but should certainly help improve the unit as the squad went 8-9, missing the playoffs last year.
Hamilton is among the top talents in the entire NFL draft even if he did get selected 14th and the football world reacted to his selection on Thursday night.
