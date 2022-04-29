ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens prioritize defense in NFL Draft

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fx80h_0fNf5EEy00

(Editor’s note: this article will continue to be updated)

(WHTM) — The Baltimore Ravens retooled on the defensive line as they selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with 14th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On a team known historically for the brick wall defenses, the Ravens fell off a bit last season. They were tied 21st in the NFL in sacks with 34 on the year. But a glaring issue: Baltimore allowed the most passing yards per game in the league.

Hamilton, the best available safety at the time of Baltimore’s pick, should become an instant playmaker for the Ravens.

Baltimore wasn’t done. They also traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd pick in this year’s draft. The Ravens quickly took that pick to the Buffalo Bills, trading it to move back to 25, while also getting this year’s 130th selection in the deal as well.

So, with the Ravens now picking at 25th in the first round, they took Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Round 2

In the second round on Friday, the Ravens continued to go after some defensive help, selecting David Ojabo, a edge rusher out of the University of Michigan.

Before injuring his Achilles, Ojabo was a top-20 prospect in this year’s NFL Draft, ending the 2021 season with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles on his way to a Second Team All-American selection.

Round 3

In the third round, the Ravens selected UConn defensive tackle Travis Jones with the No. 76 overall pick. The New Haven, CT native played in all 12 games for the Huskies, with 40 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

What time does the NFL Draft start?

(WHTM) – The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night live from Las Vegas on abc27. The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins with the Draft Day Preview show on abc27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock at 8 p.m. Thirty two picks will be made on […]
abc27 News

Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas

In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.
abc27 News

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett drafted by Steelers 20th overall

(WHTM) — Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is staying in the right in town as the Pittsburgh Steelers make him the first quarterback off the board in the NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick on Thursday night in Las Vegas. There is no surprise that Pickett’s name was called in the first night of the […]
abc27 News

Jahan Dotson selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders

(WHTM) — With wide receivers flying off the board early in the 2022 NFL Draft, Penn State star wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders in the first round on Thursday night. Once touted as arguably the top wide out in the draft class, Dotson, a Third-Team All-American by the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
abc27 News

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Republican Pat Toomey’s Senate seat is up for grabs and the list of candidates who want to fill it continues to grow. Ahead of the May 17 primary, abc27 has compiled a list to help decipher who’s who in the 2022 race. Tuesday, March 15, marks the official day for candidates to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
abc27 News

Nittany Lions 2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Penn State has a handful of players eagerly waiting to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first Nittany Lion flew off the board in the middle of first round on Thursday night as star wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders. Dotson […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Whtm#Notre Dame#The Nfl Draft#The Arizona Cardinals#The Buffalo Bills#All American#Uconn
abc27 News

Penn State sends 13 to NFL, most drafted in Big Ten

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State reigns supreme after the 2022 NFL Draft, sending 13 players to the league. The eight Nittany Lions drafted by NFL teams is the most of any Big Ten school this year. Ohio State had the second most drafted players with six. Five additional Penn State players were signed […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

What A.J. Brown will bring to the Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman made a blockbuster trade at the NFL Draft Thursday night, trading for star receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans for a first and third-round pick. The Eagles also extended Brown’s rookie contract. According to Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Jeff McLane, Brown and the Eagles agreed to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Deadline for REAL ID enforcement set for May 3, 2023

(WHTM) — The federal enforcement of REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel and other federal purposes will begin on May 3, 2023. REAL ID is a federal law that affects how states issue driver’s licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes like boarding a flight and entering […]
abc27 News

abc27 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy