Houston Texans select Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green with the 15th pick. Grade: B

 4 days ago
With the 15th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Houston Texans select Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green.

GRADE: B.

This could be a nod to Green’s positional versatility, though I think Green is a guard through and through as opposed to a tackle. And I had Green rated second on my list of guards behind Boston College’s Zion Johnson. Still, Green gives Houston’s offensive line a massive upgrade, and it’s obviously needed.

Height: 6’3 7/8″ (23rd) Weight: 323 (80th)

40-Yard Dash: 5.24 seconds (54th)

10-Yard Split: 1.8 seconds (44th)

Bench Press: 20 reps (14th)

Vertical Jump: 26 inches (28th)

Broad Jump: 102 inches (48th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: 5.12 seconds (4th)

Wingspan: 83 3/8 inches (87th)

Arm Length: 34 1/8 inches (71st)

Hand Size: 10 3/8 inches (79th)

Bio: Green attended Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, and was a five-star recruit. He was ranked as the best Texas recruit of the 2019 class, ahead of Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson and Green Texas A&M teammate DeMarvin Leal. He committed to LSU in 2016, but switched to Texas A&M. Originally, he played right and left guard, but as he was the only returning lineman on the 2021 team, he was asked to play all over the place. In 2021, he played 81 snaps at left tackle, 142 snaps at right tackle, 408 snaps at left guard, and 106 snaps at right guard.

Stat to Know: Texas A&M runners averaged 4.9 yards per carry when running to Green’s gap in 2019, 2020, and 2021. That’s consistency.

Strengths: Green can seal the edge to either side as well as any guard in this class; there are times when he’s ambidextrous in that regard and he’ll adjust on the fly.

Speaking of side to side, check out this double hit against LSU. It’s easy to project Green opening up monster holes anywhere near his gap. You also see a bit of the kick-slide he picked up from playing tackle.

And this rep at left tackle against Alabama shows that Green is perfectly capable of getting snappy outside, too.

If you want an offensive lineman who can replicate that famous trucking scene from “Blind Side,” Green should submit this bit of nastiness. Yes, he did this as a tackle.

Weaknesses: If Green is operating from a solid base, you’re going to have a very unpleasant time trying to uproot him. But there are times when he’ll float over his feet, and you can catch him napping for a pressure or two.

And while Green can pull just fine, you’d like to see a bit more accuracy on the target here.

Green will probably be limited to guard at the NFL level until and unless he becomes more laterally agile against edge defenders, especially out wide, where he has to get quick with his feet, and he can’t just push people around.

Conclusion: A true mauler whether he’s in zone or gap concepts, Green leads with a very strong run-blocking skill set, and he’s good enough in pass pro to make a decent go of it at tackle. He’ll be an asset to any balanced offense in which the run game sets the tone, and if he can work on the finishing aspects of his game, and cut down on the penalties (six holding calls in 2021), he’ll be a plus starter very quickly.

NFL Comparison: Damien Woody. New England selected Woody with the 17th overall pick in the 1999 draft out of Boston College, and through his 12-year career with the Patriots, Lions, and Jets, Woody was able to play center, guard, and tackle at a starting level. I think that Green, who has shown similar positional versatility, projects best at guard. But it’s the ability to move around at a credible level that gives Kenyon Green one extra attribute in his quiver.

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he'll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
Instant analysis of Bears' fifth-round pick OT Braxton Jones

The Chicago Bears finally made their first selection on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones with the 168th overall pick. Jones has played both left and right tackle, but he's played primarily at left tackle during his career. Last season, Jones had 11 starts at left tackle and was named first-team All-Big Sky and an All-FCS player.
Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar and Draft Wire's Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night's NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let's take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren't finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn't hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
