ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints select Ohio State WR Chris Olave with the 11th pick. Grade: B

By Doug Farrar, Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRDK5_0fNf2Bd000

With the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the X select Ohio State WR Chris Olave.

GRADE: B.

The Saints traded up from 16th to 11th with the Washington Commanders, giving up the 16th, 98th, and 120th picks. They obviously didn’t think that Olave would be there a few picks later, and that makes sense if you want a lithe, opportunistic receiver who knows how to get open above all. Olave isn’t the most physical receiver in this class, but he doesn’t have to be with the way he separates. There’s a bit of a hit here in the grade because I think that Jameson Williams would have been the better bet here, but perhaps the Saints were put off by Williams’ recovery from injury.

Mark Schofield’s scouting report:

Height: 6’0″ (44th) Weight: 187 (20th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.39 seconds (86th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 32 inches (12th)

Broad Jump: 10’4″ (69th)

3-Cone Drill: N/A

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: Despite putting up big numbers for Mission Hills High School in San Marcos, California, Chris Olave was graded as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and ESPN. Still, he entertained offers from a number of schools, including Tennessee and Oregon State, but chose Ohio State to play for Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.

Olave contributed immediately as a freshman, both as a receiver and on special teams. He caught 12 catches for 197 yards and a three touchdowns as a freshman, and even blocked a punt in Ohio State’s huge 2018 win over Michigan. During the 2019 campaign, Olave caught 49 passes for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per reception.

In the shortened 2020 campaign, Olave caught 50 passes for 729 yards and eight touchdowns, over just seven contests. Last season he continued his high level of production, catching 65 passes for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns, despite playing with another receiver in Garrett Wilson who is going to join him in the first round.

Stat to Know: Olave holds the Ohio State school record for career touchdown receptions with 35.

Strengths: The ability to run a “full route tree” is often overblown when it comes to evaluating wide receivers for the draft. After all, any good offensive coordinator is going to identify what a receiver does best and find ways to use him on such concepts.

Still, when you see a prospect come out with the ability to give you everything int the playbook on Day One, you take notice. Olave offers that. He is a silky-smooth route runner, who can slide into any offensive system and give his play-caller what he needs right out of the box. One of my favorite routes from him this past season highlights how he can use pace and creativity to set up defenders. Against Michigan, Olave aligns on the right side and runs a comeback route:

After an initial stutter-step at the line, Olave bends to the outside and starts to sell the defender on the vertical route. Right before he snaps to the sideline on the comeback, Olave looks back for the football, selling the cornerback on the nine route even more. He then sinks his hips and breaks back towards the sideline, getting a ton of separation on his break.

On this route against Oregon, Olave uses pace to sell the defender on the vertical route, but then does a good job at getting into the cornerback’s blind spot, working back towards the football as he separates from the coverage:

His feel for routes, his ability to setup defenders and his suddenness with his breaks makes him a complete route runner and a dangerous weapon in the passing game.

Weaknesses: Olave has solid hands, but there are moments where he lets the football into his frame rather than attacking the football. He also does not have the catch radius of other options in this class, and there were moments on film where he missed opportunities to high point the football. Olave is experienced against press, but longer, more physical cornerbacks could give him trouble at the line when he moves to the Sunday game.

Conclusion: Olave’s ability to separate against coverage, to setup defenders on his route and provide his NFL play-caller with a full route tree on Day One makes him one of the best options in this class. He is a scheme-diverse receiver who can play both inside and outside, giving his NFL offense a ton of options in the passing game.

Comparison: Olave’s ability to run the complete tree reminds me of Amari Cooper when he was coming out of Alabama. Cooper has a bit more bulk to his frame, and did as a prospect, but that full scheme picture is a nice piece to have as a prospect.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
State
California State
Local
Ohio Football
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
New Orleans, LA
City
California, OH
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Hinton signs as an undrafted free agent

The former five-star recruit is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The Johns Creek, Georgia native is hoping to prove the doubters wrong. Christopher Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Christopher Hinton was in the class of 2019, along with Daxton Hill, and both of them declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Saints#Oregon State#American Football#Wr#The Washington Commanders#Bench Press#N#Mission Hills High School#247sports#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball recruiting news: Latest on Tar Heels recruiting in early May

We are nearly a month past the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season — one that ended on a high note for the UNC Basketball program. Despite losing in the National Championship game to Kansas, the Tar Heels went on a magical run over the final month of the season that very few saw coming. Since then, the Tar Heels have been one of the hotter teams this offseason. First it was All-ACC performer Armando Bacot who announced his return, then fifth-year senior Leaky Black. Shortly after it was third-year guard RJ Davis and then the final domino to fall in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy