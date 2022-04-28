ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with the 18th pick. Grade: B-

By Doug Farrar, Mark Schofield
 4 days ago
With the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks.

GRADE: B-.

The Titans traded A.J. Brown, their best receiver, to the Eagles for the right to the 18th overall pick and the 101st pick in the third round, And for all that, Tennessee selected Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. Given that the Eagles just gave Brown a new $100 million contract extension,and given that our own Mark Schofield’s NFL comparison for Burks was… A.J. Brown, you can say that this was a Moneyball move on the part of general manager Jon Robinson. Try to get a cheaper version of your best receiver, and hope it works out. If it doesn’t? Well, there’s a lot of risk here.

Mark Schofield’s scouting report:

Height: 6’2″ (71st) Weight: 225 (95th)

40-Yard Dash: 4.55 seconds (28th)

Bench Press: N/A

Vertical Jump: 33 inches (19th)

Broad Jump: 10’2″ (54th)

3-Cone Drill: 7.28 seconds (8th)

20-Yard Shuttle: N/A

Bio: A three-sport athlete in high school, Treylon Burks was the top football recruit in the state of Arkansas, coming out of Warren High School in Warren. He caught 151 passes for 3,403 yards and 43 touchdowns, and that was despite missing the bulk of his senior year due to an ACL tear.

Burks stayed in-state, choosing to play college football for Arkansas despite having a number of offers from schools like LSU, Clemson and Florida State. Burks stepped right into the Razorbacks’ offense, catching 29 passes for 475 yards. He was named a member of the SEC All-Freshman team after the 2019 season. In 2020, he caught 51 passes for 820 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, and was named a Second-Team All-SEC player.

As a junior this past season, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, and added another 112 rushing yards for an additional score. He was named a First-Team All-SEC selection for his work.

Stat to Know: According to Pro Football Focus charting data, Burks averaged 9.3 yard after the catch per reception, fourth-best among college receivers last year.

Strengths: Burks is a big, physical receiver with the body to play on the outside at the next level. He is also an extremely confident receiver, who believes he is open on every snap even when it looks like the coverage is in position to take care of him.

More often than not, he is right. Take this play against Mississippi:

As this play begins, the corner over Burks gives him nearly ten yards of cushion. But as Burks closes that gap, he throws his arm up, asking for the football, while the corner still has about five yards to work with.

Burks comes down with the football.

After his 40-yard dash in Indianapolis came in at 4.55, some questions were raised about his long speed. Burks might be the latest example of the different between track speed, and game speed. When you see a receiver accelerate away from the entire Alabama secondary as Burks did in their meeting this year, you take the concerns over straight-line track speed with a grain of salt:

Then you remember he is doing this at 225 pounds — 95th percentile for wide receivers — and relax a little bit.

Weaknesses: Other receivers in this class, such as Chris Olave, are giving an NFL team the full route tree on Day One. Burks is a different story. Arkansas gave him a core staple of routes, and while he ran those well, teams looking for a receiver who can step into an NFL offense and master the entire tree are going to need to be patient. A smart offense will give him a similar package at the start, and let him round out the rest of his game over time.

His role is also something interesting to think about. His size profile screams “X receiver,” but the Razorbacks used him primarily out of the slot. According to charting data from PFF, Burks was in the slot over 75% of the time. As such, he was able to take advantage of some two-way gos, and did not see a ton of press-aligned defenders across from him. And, as we saw above, sometimes when he aligned outside he was seeing a lot of cushion. So asking him to step into an NFL offense, align at X and beat press-aligned NFL cornerbacks might be a big ask. So he might start out as a big slot at the next level, while he rounds out his game.

Conclusion: Every once in a while the retired lawyer in me creeps out. If I were Burks’ attorney, tasked with making the case for him, I would simply play those two above clips as my closing argument. In my mind, they speak for themselves. He is a ball-winner on the outside with the confidence needed to play receiver at a high level, and with the football in his hands he can accelerate from SEC secondaries in a flash. Those skills translate well to the NFL.

Comparison: I’ve said before that Burks reminds me of A.J. Brown, and I’ll stick with that comparison.

