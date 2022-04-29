Steelers Select Pitt QB Kenny Pickett in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pitt star is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers held strong for the first quarterback in the class and had options between Pickett and Malik Willis. They decided to keep Pickett in town, selecting the hometown star with their first pick.

The Heisman Trophy finalist heads to the NFL after starting 52 games, throwing for 12,303 yards and scoring 101 touchdowns for the Panthers.

He'll join Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the Steelers quarterback room with plenty of competition now in store for the starting job.

