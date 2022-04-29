ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Select Pitt QB Kenny Pickett in 2022 NFL Draft

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIjIn_0fNevTqd00

The Pitt star is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers held strong for the first quarterback in the class and had options between Pickett and Malik Willis. They decided to keep Pickett in town, selecting the hometown star with their first pick.

The Heisman Trophy finalist heads to the NFL after starting 52 games, throwing for 12,303 yards and scoring 101 touchdowns for the Panthers.

He'll join Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in the Steelers quarterback room with plenty of competition now in store for the starting job.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Star Making NFL Comeback After Being Shot

Kedon Slovis Wants His Own Championship Ring

Nick Patti Proves He's a Competitor at Spring Game

RB Daniel Carter Caps Off Impressive Spring With Dominant Game

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Steelers Select#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pitt Star
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
243
Followers
85
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy