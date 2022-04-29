ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

COVID-19: How Cases in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNetYKg00 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area consists of Wayne County, Oakland County, Macomb County, and three other counties. As of April 26, there were 23,913.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Detroit residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, Macomb County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 26,625.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Macomb County, the most of any county in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Wayne County, there were 22,953.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area, unemployment peaked at 23.2% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 77,438 21,100.3 508 138.4
35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,849 22,609.7 551 357.5
28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,524 22,654.7 674 256.5
33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,090 22,902.0 223 267.5
34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,787 22,958.9 637 367.6
29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 130,544 23,875.4 1,602 293.0
19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,032,565 23,913.9 17,401 403.0
22420 Flint, MI 407,875 101,611 24,912.3 1,711 419.5
27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,543 24,926.9 554 349.2
33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 38,147 25,477.7 473 315.9
12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,338 25,584.9 574 427.7
40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,338 25,720.9 941 490.6
24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 273,989 25,789.8 2,700 254.1
13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 27,082 26,014.4 581 558.1

