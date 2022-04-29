ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

COVID-19: How Cases in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fNetTv300 The U.S. reported over 309,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 26, bringing the total count to more than 80.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 983,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 15.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.7% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL metro area consists of Scott County, Rock Island County, Henry County, and one other county. As of April 26, there were 23,904.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Davenport residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,838.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, Henry County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 26, there were 25,838.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Henry County, the most of any county in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Rock Island County, there were 23,122.5 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 26 per 100,000 residents
11180 Ames, IA 123,311 25,291 20,509.9 144 116.8
26980 Iowa City, IA 170,677 40,017 23,446.0 227 133.0
16300 Cedar Rapids, IA 270,056 63,793 23,622.1 730 270.3
19340 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 381,175 91,119 23,904.8 1,037 272.1
47940 Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA 169,556 40,858 24,097.1 599 353.3
19780 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 680,439 174,767 25,684.4 1,573 231.2
20220 Dubuque, IA 96,982 25,987 26,795.7 294 303.1
43580 Sioux City, IA-NE-SD 143,846 40,863 28,407.5 471 327.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Henry County, IL
Government
Scott County, IA
Health
Rock Island County, IL
Health
City
Davenport, IA
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
Rock Island County, IL
Government
Henry County, IL
Health
Scott County, IA
Government
Davenport, IA
Health
Local
Illinois Health
Davenport, IA
Government
County
Henry County, IL
Henry County, IL
Coronavirus
City
Dubuque, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
County
Rock Island County, IL
Local
Iowa Health
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 502,541 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,033 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,040,961 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,112 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 742,177 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,481 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
SEATTLE, WA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 231,105 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,110 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in […]
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Boston-Cambridge-Newton metropolitan area, which covers parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, a total of 1,117,707 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,229 confirmed infections for every […]
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 755,982 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,950 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the […]
TAMPA, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 144,636 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,476 confirmed infections for every 100,000 […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where Families Pay the Least for Housing

The U.S. housing market has exploded. Over the last two years, home prices have risen as much as 20% a month, year over the previous year. Home prices have moved out of range for many families. The median price of an existing home in America has risen above $350,000 for the first time. Several factors […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 688,335 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,150 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Longest Road in America

The national road and highway system in America was a patchwork for decades. That changed with the passage of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. Today, it is widely known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. It created common standards for the highways in the system for the first […]
NEWPORT, OR
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy