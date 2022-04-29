ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tata Communications Strengthens Variants of its Internet WAN for Global Enterprises

By Ray Sharma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTata Communications International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, announced strengthened variants of the IZO Internet WAN for global enterprises. With predictable and dependable network services offering access to more than 150+ geographies, IZO Internet WAN offers high-quality Internet services, consistent network experiences over...

SAS, Microsoft to Build Deep Technology Integrations for Advanced Health Analytics

Global analytics leader SAS and Microsoft are working together to build deep technology integrations, making advanced health analytics more accessible to health care and life science organizations. The collaboration boosts health care interoperability by enabling the use of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) standards and through integration from Azure Health...
Lumen Taps Alianza’s Cloud Platform to Strengthen its Voice Services Portfolio

Alianza and Lumen Technologies announced that Lumen will use Alianza’s cloud communications platform to strengthen its voice services portfolio and provide customers with robust, anywhere business communication functionality. Built for service providers, Alianza’s cloud communications platform is a premier cloud-native, carrier-grade platform that addresses the critical needs of Lumen’s...
Sabanci Group Acquires OT cybersecurity Startup Radiflow

Radiflow, an OT cybersecurity startup, announced that it is being acquired in a two-phase process by Sabanci Group, market leaders in the financial services, energy, and industrial sectors. The initial phase entails a $45 million primary and secondary investment in several installments to reach a majority stake in Radiflow. In...
Tele2 Intros New Big Data Analytics Service for Business

Mobile operator Tele2 has introduced a new big data analytics service for business, DATA ATLAS. Data analysis in business can be applied in many areas - the operator will offer customers as many as 3 different directions of analysis;. Retail Atlas Analysis - provides statistics on the number of customers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#Global Reach#Izo#Wan#United Kingdom Ireland#Ites#Bfsi#Global Network Services
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Airspan Networks Deploys 5G CBRS Private Network for Hospitality Industry

GFO Investments, a private wealth management advisory firm focused on real estate development and hospitality ventures, announced that The Gale South Beach, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, will be one of the first hotels in the US to provide its guests with a 5G high-speed wireless private network enabled by CBRS spectrum.
DigitalBridge to Acquire AMP Capital's Infrastructure Business

DigitalBridge Group announced that an affiliate, DigitalBridge Investments has agreed to acquire AMP Capital’s global infrastructure equity investment management business, part of its Collimate Capital subsidiary, in a transaction valued at $328 million. AMP Capital’s international infrastructure equity platform comprises four investment funds with $5.5 billion* in fee-earning assets...
Telenor, Aker and Cognite to Establish New OT Security Company

Telenor, Aker via Aker Capital and Cognite are establishing a software security company to serve industry and operational technology. The company called Omny will fill a gap in the cybersecurity market where there is a great unmet need for software that prevents cyber attacks and secures businesses’ operations. The aim is to build a Norwegian software company that will be a global player in operational industrial security.
Gluware Intros Network RPA Solution to Accelerate Hyperautomation & NetDevOps

Gluware introduced its Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution, an integrated application that enables users to create, manage and monitor no-code workflows across a wide range of native and third-party integrations. With this latest addition to the Intelligent Network Automation suite, Gluware adds another powerful application to offer businesses access...
AirConsole, Ludium Lab to Increase Accessibility of Cloud Gaming

With the global cloud-gaming market expected to reach 349.4 million users by 2025, it is no surprise that cloud-gaming companies are finding innovative ideas to grow within the industry. Ludium Lab and AirConsole are partnering up to increase the accessibility of cloud gaming to a more casual audience of gamers on Smart TVs, TV set top boxes and the web.
Motorola Solutions Acquires Video AI Startup Calipsa

Motorola Solutions announced it has acquired Calipsa, a technology leader in cloud-native advanced video analytics based in London, U.K. Calipsa’s scalable platform enables businesses to optimize security with AI-powered analytics that verify alarms, enable content-based searches, detect tampering and assess the health of cameras in real time. The solution is relied upon by enterprise and security monitoring customers around the world.
Federated Wireless Secures Additional $14M in Funding for Private 5G

Federated Wireless, the leader in shared spectrum and CBRS technology, announced that it has closed on an additional $14 million in Series D funding bringing the total raised in the round to $72 million. With the additional funding, the company added affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, Giantleap Capital, and LightShed...
Safilo Posts Positive Q1 Trading Update

MILAN — Safilo Group is kicking off the year on a positive note, with solid growth in sales and profitability. On Tuesday, the Italian eyewear manufacturer reported a 12.4 percent increase in revenues that reached 282.6 million euros for the three months ended March 31. This compares with 251.4 million euros in the same quarter last year.
