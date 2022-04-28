ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Seahawks fans should be excited about Charles Cross

By Natalie Miller
 4 days ago
With the recent departure of Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have tons of holes all over their roster, but they also got the 9th overall pick. They chose to spend it on a different offensive need, picking tackle Charles Cross out of Mississippi State

Cross is one of the most talented pass protectors in this class, with excellent length, bend, and hand usage. 80 percent of snaps for Cross in college were passing snaps, and he excelled in all of them. Cross has a little bit to learn in the run game, but when he did do it, his athleticism shined through. He was rarely beaten or overwhelmed, and should experience the same success in the NFL

The Seahawks have a massive hole at left tackle that needed to be filled, and there was little doubt in the pick once Cross unexpectedly fell to them. He will start right away, and be the blind side blocker for whatever quarterback lands in Seattle this season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Hinton signs as an undrafted free agent

The former five-star recruit is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The Johns Creek, Georgia native is hoping to prove the doubters wrong. Christopher Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Christopher Hinton was in the class of 2019, along with Daxton Hill, and both of them declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos draft results: View the team's 2022 draft class

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft this weekend. Here’s a quick look at the team’s draft class. The Broncos did not address right tackle or inside linebacker in the draft, perhaps a sign that the team is confident in Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith going into the 2022 season. Besides OT and LB, though, Denver did check off needs at pass rusher, TE, CB, DL and returner.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the top-20 remaining NFL free agents of 2022

Tuesday was a big day for the NFL’s remaining free agents. Beginning at 4 p.m. ET, teams could sign players without it affecting their compensatory draft pick balance. The compensatory pick process is a months-long snapshot of a team’s roster changes over the early stage of free agency. Teams that lose more than they gain — most often the New England Patriots — stand to recoup some of that value in the following year’s draft. When the compensatory window closes, it means teams who lost big name free agents could hit the open market without tilting the formula that will award them bonus third- or fourth-round draft selections next spring.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

