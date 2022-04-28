ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jets fans should be excited about Garrett Wilson

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New York Jets needed to surround Zach Wilson with talent to ensure his growth and success, and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson may be the most talented wide receiver in the entire 2022 NFL draft. This is yet another weapon for New York’s young quarterback to grow with.

Wilson’s biggest and most obvious strength is his elite explosiveness and acceleration. He consistently blows past defenders on both long routes and comebacks, leaving defenders looking dazed. He hits a second gear quickly out of his breaks, and is able to use that to beat any sort of soft coverage. He is an expert route runner that finds himself constantly behind the defense.

Wilson will pair with both Corey Davis and Elijah Moore to create an ultra talented wide receiver core for Zach Wilson to take advantage of and ensure he has the best chance to grow with and succeed. He could immediately find himself as the starter in this talented group, he is that good.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

