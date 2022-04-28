Kyrie Irving Slams Companies Who Profit By 'Degrading' Black Heroes

Kyrie Irving tweeted Thursday (April 28) calling out media corporations he accused of profiting by "degrading Black/African/Indigenous community Heroes."

The tweets apparently come in response to the criticism he and Kevin Durant faced following the Brooklyn Nets' string of losses to the Boston Celtics in the 2022 Playoffs.

"When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are. Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment," the 30-year-old wrote in the tweet, kicking off a thread of messages.

Irving continued, "Alot of of these media corporations make their money by degrading BLACK/African/Indigenous community heroes. They thrive off of it, and then sell it back to us by having a hand selected person or group of people spark controversy about them for the world to see."

"I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life!" Kyrie wrote. "My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean."

The Nets' season ended Monday (April 25) after they were defeated by the Celtics on their home turf. Durant scored 39 points with seven rebounds while Kyrie ended the game with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

"We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room. They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them," Kyrie wrote Tuesday night (April 26).

