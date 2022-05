The Philadelphia 76ers officially have a date set with the high-flying Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting on Monday. This should be an absolutely terrific series considering the type of superstars on both teams. The Sixers thankfully escaped a 3-0 collapse in the first round against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a massive 132-97 win in Game 6 as Joel Embiid took over and did his thing.

