Patriots Trade Down, Swapping First-Round Picks With Chiefs, Adding Third And Fourth-Round Picks

BOSTON (CBS) — Experts said this would be a difficult year for a team in the middle of the first round to trade down. But Bill Belichick found a way.

The Patriots traded down and out of their spot at No. 21 in the first round, getting the No. 29 pick, the No. 94 pick, and the No. 121 pick from the Chiefs in return.

The Chiefs used the pick at No. 21 to select defensive back Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

The Patriots ended up drafting Cole Strange , a guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, at No. 29.

The Patriots entered the weekend with one pick in each of the first five rounds, three sixth-rounders and one seventh-round pick. They’ve now added an extra third-round pick and an extra fourth-round pick.

It’s the second trade of the week for the Patriots, as the team traded a fifth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.