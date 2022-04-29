ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Trade Down, Swapping First-Round Picks With Chiefs, Adding Third And Fourth-Round Picks

By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Experts said this would be a difficult year for a team in the middle of the first round to trade down. But Bill Belichick found a way.

The Patriots traded down and out of their spot at No. 21 in the first round, getting the No. 29 pick, the No. 94 pick, and the No. 121 pick from the Chiefs in return.

The Chiefs used the pick at No. 21 to select defensive back Trent McDuffie out of Washington.

The Patriots ended up drafting Cole Strange , a guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, at No. 29.

The Patriots entered the weekend with one pick in each of the first five rounds, three sixth-rounders and one seventh-round pick. They’ve now added an extra third-round pick and an extra fourth-round pick.

It’s the second trade of the week for the Patriots, as the team traded a fifth-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
NESN

Patriots UDFA Tracker: D’Eriq King Among New England Signees

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the New England Patriots aren’t finished assembling their rookie class. The end of Round 7 marked the start of the undrafted free agent signing period, with teams scrambling to sign players who did not hear their names called on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reveal Why They Drafted A Quarterback On Saturday

The New England Patriots made somewhat of a surprising selection Saturday by drafting Bailey Zappe with the 137th overall pick. Zappe set FBS records by accumulating 5,967 passing yards and 62 passing touchdowns with Western Kentucky last season. Yet it’s somewhat curious of New England to take a passer in the fourth round a year after snagging Mac Jones in the opening round.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Insider Thinks Team Will Release Veteran QB After Latest Pick

During the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick. Zappe finished his college career on a high note, throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. While it’s unlikely he’ll replace Mac Jones as the starter in New England, he could potentially knock one quarterback off the depth chart.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Big Lead

ESPN Draft Team Getting Sick of Mel Kiper Jr.

The hours are growing long for those tasked with NFL Draft coverage as the final rounds wind down on Saturday afternoon. The in-depth examination of every single prospect that comes up on the draft board probably gets old by the sixth round, even for the men and women paid to do it all who are undoubtedly very passionate about football.
NFL
The Spun

Miami Star D’Eriq King Reportedly Signing UDFA Deal With Patriots

The 2022 NFL Draft may have just ended, but Bill Belichick and the Patriots are already getting to the phones. According to Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz, Miami Hurricanes do-it-all athlete D’Eriq King is reportedly headed to New England as an undrafted free agent. “Miami Hurricanes QB/RB/WR – yes, that’s...
NFL
NESN

NFL Analyst See’s Shaq Mason In New Patriots Draft Pick Chasen Hines

The New England Patriots made a surprising move when they drafted guard Cole Strange out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, in the first round (No. 29 overall). But, that’s not who is drawing comparisons to one of the best linemen in the Patriots’ recent history. “I saw some Shaq Mason in...
NFL
CBS Boston

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart Is Pretty Sore, Robert Williams Enjoys A Laugh About His ‘Stinger’ From Game 1

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics took a beating on Sunday in their Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. No one took more hits than Marcus Smart, and the Celtics guard is still hurting on Monday. So don’t be surprised when Smart shows up on Boston’s injury report for Tuesday’s Game 2. Head coach Ime Udoka issued that warning Monday following Boston’s light practice and film session. Smart isn’t landing on the list for the shoulder injury that left him crumpled over in pain during the first half. He had his right shoulder popped back into place in the locker room and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Patriots Draft Grades: Most Of The Experts Aren’t Fans Of Bill Belichick’s Decision-Making

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Certainly, the Patriots’ draft strategies have been questioned in the past. Sometimes, the critics were proven to have been very correct. Other times, not as much. This year, though, feels like a crossroads of sorts. Unlike in the past, when an unsuccessful draft wasn’t going to stop the Patriots from marching to the AFC Championship Game, the stakes were a bit higher for a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in three seasons and is losing ground in the AFC East. If the Patriots failed to add players who can quickly make an impact —...
NFL
NBC Sports

Reports: Patriots add seven undrafted free agents

Every year since 2004, the New England Patriots have had at least one undrafted free agent make their initial 53-man roster out of training camp. Here's a look at the latest group of UDFAs the Patriots have reportedly added, who will be aiming to join a list of players which include the likes of Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden and Jakobi Meyers.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Draft Record-Breaking QB Bailey Zappe In Fourth Round

In a surprising turn of events, the New England Patriots have decided to use one of their Day 3 selections on a quarterback. Moments ago, the Patriots selected Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick. Zappe had 5,967 passing yards and 62 touchdown passes in his final season...
NFL
The Game Haus

Kansas City Chiefs Draft Class Review (3/3)

After the loss of All-Pro Safety Tyrann Mathieu it was clear the Chiefs had to strengthen their secondary through the draft. After a surprising trade with New England the Chiefs jumped Green Bay and selected McDuffie with the 21st overall pick. McDuffie is a fast, athletic cornerback who is excellent...
KANSAS CITY, MO
