H.S. Baseball: Wyoming Seminary gets combined one-hitter

Will Youngman and Teddy Kraus combined on a one-hitter as Wyoming Seminary edged Nanticoke Area 2-1 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Youngman pitched 5.2 innings of no-hit ball, striking out 10, but reached his 100-pitch limit and was replaced by Kraus. Kraus gave up an RBI single to Nanticoke Area’s Owen Brown in the sixth to tie the game 1-1, but finished off the game to get the win. He had two strikeouts.

Phil Evan had Seminary’s only RBI. Antek Evan had two hits. The Blue Knights won with a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Nanticoke Area starter Justin Spencer fanned nine in six innings.

Lake-Lehman 13, Hanover Area 4 (5 inn.)

Lake-Lehman jumped out quickly and then ended the game early by scoring seven times in the fifth inning.

Cole Kaiser led the offense with a triple, double and two RBI. Mike Sholtis and Sam Finarelli also had two RBI. Sam Finarelli, Nick Finarelli and Chris Sholtis had doubles.

Gavin Wallace pitched 4.2 innings to pick up the win.

Zach Murphy was 2-for-3 with a triple for Hanover Area. Dan Fuller was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Tim Seriani had a double and an RBI. Brett Martinez had a double and single.

Riverside 9, Wyoming Area 6 (9 inn.)

Riverside scored five times in the top of the ninth and then held off a Wyoming Area rally attempt in the bottom of the inning.

The Vikings led 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, only to have Wyoming Area tie the score with two runs. Six of the final runs they scored were unearned.

Hunter Lawall and Casey Noone had two hits each for Wyoming Area. Lawall, JJ Hood and Nate Novakowski all had doubles. John Morgan had two RBI.

Anthony Karpinski had a double and two RBI for Riverside. Tom Day had two singles and two RBI.

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS TRACK

Lake-Lehman 84, Nanticoke 57

The Knights won nine out of the 18 events as they visited the Trojans’ home track.

Lukavitch won the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:16 and the 800-meter run at 2:47, as well as adding to the 3200-meter relay win. Jonathon McGurk added wins in the 3200-meter run with 13:10 and contributed to the 3200-meter relay win.

For the Trojans, Aiden Jakulski won the 110-meter hurdle and the triple jump.

GIRLS TRACK

Lake-Lehman 107, Nanticoke 38

The Lady Knights won 14 of the 18 events as they beat the Trojanettes on the road.

Kalee Raczkowski won the 300-meter hurdles as well as adding to the 1600-meter relay win. Amanda McGurk picked up wins in the pole vault with 7’6” and the discus event with a distance of 90’9”.

For the Trojanettes, Grace Reed won the triple jump and the 200-meter dash.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Bulldogs came out victorious as they beat the Spartans in three sets with scores of 25-17, 25-11, 25-22.

Hunter Madl had 10 kills and 14 digs, while Blaze Croop added three aces, 10 service points and eight digs. Graham Marshman (12 kills), Zander Unger (nine kills) and Andrew Blockus (36 assists) each contributed to the three-set win.

Nanticoke 3, Crestwood 0

The Trojans beat the Comets in three sets with scores of 25-23, 25-14, 25-20

Nick Hornlein led with 16 service pts, four aces, six kills, one block and three digs. Brady Rushton (one ace, two kills, 15 assists, one block) and Nathan Yatsko (seven kills, one assist, two blocks) each added notable stats in the win.

Dallas 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Austin Finarelli led the Mountaineers to beat the Knights in three sets with scores of 25-9, 25-19, 25-14.

Finarelli added 16 kills, three blocks, one assist, 11 digs, two service points and three aces. Angelo Zarola (13 kills, two assists, 18 digs, three service points, three aces) and Brandon Banks (two kills, one block, 38 assists, seven digs, one service point, five aces) also contributed to the win.

Tunkhannock 3, Pocono Mountain East 1

The Tigers came out on top after a four-set match with the Cardinals with scores of 24-26, 25-13, 25-10, 25-15.

Dylan Mateus led the team with 13 kills and six blocks, while Shane Macko added 10 kills and four blocks. Jakob Steffy led in assists with 36 and also added five aces.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Scranton Prep 17, Holy Redeemer 3

Prep’s scoring surge led to a big win over the Royals. Angelesa DeNaples and Lilly Reilly led Prep with four goals each. Caroline Stampien and Alexa Kleinberger followed with two goals each, while Ashlyn Urbanski, Lidia Marranca, Gigi Genco, Lena Lagorio and Annie Johnson each added one goal. Jayna McIntyre had five saves in goal.

The Royals saw goals from E Fenckerm (2) and M Miller (1). V Becker recorded 11 goalie saves.

Crestwood 17, Dallas 9

Isabella Caporuscio popped off for the Comets, recording 10 goals and two assists as they took down the Mountaineers. Grace Pasternick followed with three goals and Julia Glowacki with two, while Hannah Zeigler and Brooke Lapinski scored one each. Morgan Koons added six saves in goal.

For Dallas, Ireland Walsh led with six goals while Katlin Conrad, Braylee Walsh and Diyer Bonnie each added a single goal. Allie Morse recorded seven saves in goal.

Lake-Lehman 13, Wyoming Area 5

Jessie Meehan’s 10 saves in goal and Madison Lasinski’s five goals helped the Lady Knights stay ahead of the Warriors.

Rachel Galasso and Lilian Raczkowski added three goals each, while Madison Raspen was able to put in two.

Sofia Sabatini led the Warriors with four goals and Julia Gonzales put one in.

Wyoming Seminary 2, Nanticoke Area 1

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Egenski c`3`0`0`0

Matson cf-p`2`1`0`0

Spencer p-1b`1`0`0`0

Wozniak ss`3`0`0`0

Brown ss`3`0`0`0

Reakes 2b`3`0`0`0

Everett`3`0`0`0

Casey 3b`3`0`0`0

Stachowiak lf`3`0`0`0

Lore cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`1`1

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Vodzak c`4`0`1`0

Youngman p`3`0`1`0

P.Evan ss`3`1`1`1

Spera cf-lf`4`0`1`0

Williamson 1b`3`0`0`0

A.Evan 3b`3`0`2`0

Ruderman`0`0`0`0

Argenta 2b`2`0`0`0

Kraus rf-p`3`1`1`0

Fenster lf-rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`27`2`7`1

Nanticoke Area`000`001`0 — 1

Wyo. Seminary`001`000`1 — 2

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer`6.0`6`1`1`1`8

Matson L`0.2`1`1`0`1`2

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Youngman`5.2`0`1`1`4`10

Kraus W`1.1`1`0`0`0`0`2

Lake-Lehman 14, Hanover Area 4 (5 inn.)

Hanover`AB`R`H`BI

Klein 2b`3`0`0`0

Smith rf`3`0`0`0

Murphy ss`3`0`2`0

Vigorito 1b`2`0`0`0

Martinez p`3`1`2`0

Cole p`0`0`0`0

Hummer dh`1`1`1`0

Fuller c`3`1`2`1

Seriani lf`2`1`1`1

Schirl 3b`3`0`0`0

Rivas cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`4`8`2

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Morio lf`3`1`1`0

C.Kaiser cf`4`1`2`2

C.Sholtis`2`3`2`0

Federici 1b`2`3`2`0

Bean ss`2`2`1`1

Wallace p-3b`3`0`0`0

M.Sholtis 2b`2`2`1`2

G.Finarelli`1`0`1`1

S.Finarelli 3b-p`3`0`2`2

E.Kaiser c`2`0`0`0

Gaus`0`1`0`0

N.Finarelli`1`1`1`2

Totals`25`14`13`10

Hanover Area`000`31 — 4

Lake-Lehman`520`07 — 14

2B — Martinez, Seriani, C.Kaiser, C.Sholtis, S.Finarelli, N.Finarelli. 3B — Murphy, C.Kaiser.

Hanover`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martinez L`4.1`12`13`11`3`3

Cole`0.0`1`1`1`0`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wallace W`4.2`8`4`3`4`3

S.Finarelli`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Riverside 9, Wyoming Area 6 (9 inn.)

Riverside`AB`R`H`BI

Janesko c`4`2`2`1

Santasiero 1b`3`0`1`0

Balcerzak`5`2`2`0

Karpinski cf`4`1`2`2

Taddonio 3b`5`1`0`0

Day ss-3b`3`2`2`2

McNally lf-p`5`1`2`2

Parchinski rf`2`0`0`0

Decker p-lf`3`0`0`0

O’Brien`4`0`1`0

Hawkins cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`38`9`12`7

Wyo. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Melberger cf-p`4`0`0`0

Mathis ss`4`1`0`0

Kelleher c`4`2`1`0

Hood p-1b`2`2`1`1

Lawall 1b-3b`3`1`2`1

Morgan rf-cf`3`0`0`2

Novakowski 3b`2`0`1`0

Colarusso dh`2`0`1`2

B.Noone rf`0`0`0`0

Knaub ph`0`0`0`0

Janosky`4`0`0`0

C.Noone 2b`4`0`2`0

Little rf`0`0`0`0

Krogulski cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`6`8`6

Riverside`000`021`105 — 9

Wyo. Area`000`002`202 — 6

2B — Balcerzak, KArpinski, Hood, Novakowski, Lawall.

Riverside`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

O’Brien`5.1`2`1`1`6`5

Decker`2.2`6`5`5`4`3

McNally W`1`0`0`0`1`1

Wyo. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hood`5`5`2`2`0`10

Melberger L`4`7`7`1`4`1