Mid-Buchanan girls soccer looks to go further than last year

FAUCETT, Mo. — With 10 overall wins so far, Mid-Buchanan girls soccer is on track to fulfilling its goal of improving from last year.

“This season, I feel like the girls have really stepped up,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Danielle Beers said. “To be as successful as they are and only many of them playing two years is pretty impressive, I think.”

The Dragons (10-5) rode a five-game win streak before falling to Lafayette on Thursday in their third-straight overtime game, but they still have high hopes for the rest of the season.

“I think it just shows that we’re ready for anything. We want to win, we want that W at the end of the day, and we’re willing to do whatever we have to do to get it and I think it shows a lot of grit,” Beer said.

In the program’s debut last year, the Dragons collected an 11-7 mark and a second-place finish in the district title game.

“Last year, we had a bunch of people just coming out to try the sport and I think we did a lot better than we thought we were going to do,” Mid-Buchanan junior Mallie Lieffring said. “We made it to the district championship. A lot of people just didn’t have a lot of experience and they improved a lot as long as the season went along.”

Even though only a few girls have played the sport outside of school, the Dragons believed they aren’t limited by their lack of experience.

“We’ve improved so much offensively from last year, and I think that is such a big difference. We’ve always been pretty good defensively, but we’re really getting confident with the ball and improving as a team. Our skills are improving as a team and I think that we have a great shot this year,” Mid-Buchanan sophomore Liv Moeckli said.

Mid-Buchanan fell to Bishop LeBlond in the district championship last year. With three more regular season games remaining in the regular season, the Dragons look to go even further.

“We ended 11-7 last year, and so I think doing what we can to beat that record, and then hopefully do something a little bit more, have a little bit better performance in that district championship this year. Hopefully we can get there and, and really show what we’re really capable of,” Beers said.