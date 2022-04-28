Mendocino College Art Gallery Presents: The Annual Juried Student Show

The NFT industry made USD 17 billion in 2021, with the whole art market totalling USD 65 billion. Modern artists recreate famous traditional paintings or sculptures using NFT format, bringing more attention to and reinventing them. The future of NFT and ARt lies in the boundaries of bringing up existential questions, uncomfortable topics and valuable points in projects that will force people to think. The views might divide but the value is the discussion itself that this brave new art will cause. It could mean that either classical art will live forever or that NFT becomes the new medium for an art world.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO