Mendocino, CA

Mendocino College Art Gallery Presents: The Annual Juried Student Show

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us for our largest and most popular exhibition of the year, back in person for the first time since Spring 2019. Mendocino College students have been working hard in and outside of class producing a wide range of work including ceramics, sculpture, photography, painting, drawing,...

KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages

Festivalgoers and workers are surrounded by music, art installations and food stands all weekend long. Steven Vayding, administrative manager for Just Squeezed Juice, tells me he has been hiring people to help run their lemonade stands since January. Vayding wasn't able to disclose just how much money a festival food stand worker can walk away The post Coachella Music and Arts Festival vendor and festivalgoers share their experience with food and beverages appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
ARTnews

National Gallery of Victoria Receives ‘Unprecedented’ $74 M. Donation to Fund New Contemporary Building

Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery of Victoria has received a $74 million (AUD $100 million) donation from the family of an Australian billionaire and philanthropist to fund the construction of a new building dedicated to contemporary art amid a shortfall in government funding. The new space, The Fox: NGV Contemporary, set to be located in Melbourne’s arts precinct will be named for the donors, supply chain magnate Lindsay Fox and his wife, Paula, who serves on the board of the NGV foundation. The government overseeing the Australian state of Victoria and its cultural sector has invested $1.3...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Six Visual Artists Win This Year’s Coveted Rome Prize, Including Tony Cokes and Elle Pérez

Click here to read the full article. The American Academy in Rome announced the winners of 2022–23 Rome Prize and Italian Fellowships today. The visual artists awarded this year are Tony Cokes, Todd Gray, Ester Partegàs, Elle Pérez, Ioana M. Uricaru, and Bradford M. Young. The visual arts prize for an Italian fellow, the Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT Italian Fellow in Visual Arts, was awarded to Alice Visentin. The prestigious Rome Prize is awarded to about 30 American scholars and artists every year, ranging from Medievalists to landscape architects. Each winner receives lodging, meals, a studio and a stipend. Previously selected...
VISUAL ART
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Zen Modernist Home That Brims with Art and Design

When designer and curator Lisa Perry heads to the office from her home on Long Island’s East End, she drives some 20 minutes to Onna House, the Zen modernist home originally built for the well-known Pop Art collectors Robert and Ethel Scull, in 1962. There, at the home she overhauled with Brooklyn-based practice Harper Design + Build, she is surrounded by works of art and design objects, all of which flaunt the imprint of female talents—think a multimedia book installation seemingly plucked from a vintage library by Julie Wolfe, Kelly Behun’s sleek, ebonized, ash and cast metal table, and geometry-patterned glazed ceramics from Sabra Moon Elliot. As of May 28, the public is invited to tour Onna House on a by appointment basis and to see Perry’s personal collection up close.
BROOKLYN, NY
thedailytexan.com

Maddie Petaway performs poetry at Texas Revue 2022, wins 1st

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the April 26, 2022 flipbook. Ignoring her many doubts, Maddie Petaway recited lines of poetry and rehearsed her stances in preparation for the curtain call. When the lights dimmed, her shoes clicked against the ballroom floor, and she stepped toward the crowd.
TEXAS STATE
NYLON

Garrett Bruce On The Art Of Concert Photography

There’s nothing quite like the energy of live music, and perhaps no one knows the thrill of capturing that scene better than concert photographers. “A live show is sort of like fishing,” photographer Garrett Bruce tells NYLON over a Zoom call when prompted about the challenge of framing the perfect shot. “You really don't know what you're going to get.”
PRINCETON, NJ
hackernoon.com

Art (R)evolution: NFTastic art

The NFT industry made USD 17 billion in 2021, with the whole art market totalling USD 65 billion. Modern artists recreate famous traditional paintings or sculptures using NFT format, bringing more attention to and reinventing them. The future of NFT and ARt lies in the boundaries of bringing up existential questions, uncomfortable topics and valuable points in projects that will force people to think. The views might divide but the value is the discussion itself that this brave new art will cause. It could mean that either classical art will live forever or that NFT becomes the new medium for an art world.
VISUAL ART

