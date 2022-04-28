ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patriots trade back in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft

 4 days ago
The New England Patriots will not make their pick at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft. They traded back. New England sent the 21st overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for the 29th overall pick, the 94th overall pick and the 121st overall pick.

So New England picks up a late third-rounder and late fourth-rounder to move back a few picks in Round 1.

The Chiefs selected Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie, a player that certainly could have helped New England. But Bill Belichick and company clearly think they can land a player of similar caliber at 29th overall.

New England now has 11 picks in this year’s draft, including six picks in the top four rounds.

Stick with us for coverage of what the Patriots do at 29.

