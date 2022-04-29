ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Stingley drafted in 1st Round of the NFL Draft

By Brian Holland
 4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge native & former LSU star Derek Stingley Jr was drafted with the 3rd overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Stingley becomes the first cornerback taken off the board.

He’s now the highest-drafted defensive back ever out of LSU.

The former Dunham High standout had his best season as a freshman on the 2019 National Championship team but has been riddled with injuries ever since.

Stingley racked up six interceptions, 15 pass defended, and a fumble recovery in his first season as an LSU Tiger.

Tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation tonight at 10pm on NBC Local 33 for more on Stingley and the rest of the NFL Draft.

