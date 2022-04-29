ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here's how Georgia voters feel about US Senate candidates | 11Alive poll

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Georgia's 2022 Senate race is shaping up as a close one in which incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock holds an edge of retaining his Senate seat, a new 11Alive poll shows. The poll surveyed nearly 1,300 likely November general election voters in Georgia between April 22-27....

www.11alive.com

Jim Welch
4d ago

I am voting for walker. warlock already on TV saying he going to stop the cargo carriers from making so much money. that is exactly what joe Biden wants. neither have no clue what it cost to operate one of those big ships. the payroll is huge. maintenance on a ship at sea is unreal, the cost to replace a part is extremely high. they got to have a big plus on hand at all times, warlock is backing Biden on the border to allow as many illegals in as possible to put American people out of a job cause the cost to pay them will be less. .modern day slavery ran by a black man cause there is big money in it. it seems black people love this kind of slavery.

Darlene Grahan
3d ago

can't people see they are pitting Afro-American against Afro-American. They could care less about Herschal Walker. He was recruited for one purpose only and that's because he was known as a Georgia Bulldog. They are making our Democracy a joke. They don't care about the people anymore. It's about power not the people.

Charles Moore
4d ago

Can't vote for Herschel. Don't trust him. He was living happy and content in Texas. Then he was recruited by Trump to run for the U.S Senate, as the GOP candidate from Georgia. Herschel Walker in ... David Perdue out. But which Hershel will show up ... the Herschel whose entire political agenda is to please Trump in Georgia ... or the Herschel who left Texas to simply make a mess in Georgia? Because even Herschel knows ... Don't Mess With Texas!

