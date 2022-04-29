Siena basketball programs join for end of season celebration

Olivia Schmitt is taking her talents to Daytona Beach. The standout sophomore hoopster is leaving Staten Island Academy and will transfer to DME Academy, a nationally ranked Florida prep school, the Advance has learned. She’ll make the move this summer ahead of her junior year and will attend on a...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – The Cazenovia girls track and field team finally got its weather-delayed regular season off to an impressive start as it won two dual meets and dominated the Onondaga Central Invitational with a first place finish among 18 teams. First, the Lakers topped Christian Brothers Academy...
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Coming off a big come-from-behind win over Cortland April 22 that put its record at 3-1, the Solvay softball team found itself in another high-scoring game last Monday, but this time lost, 14-11, to Christian Brothers Academy. The Bearcats led 4-2 and surrendered that lead, only to score five times in […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY – If anyone needed a prime example of the fickle nature of baseball, Cicero-North Syracuse offered it. Undefeated in its first six games this spring, the Northstars visited 0-2 Fayetteville-Manlius last Monday – and promptly got beat, its comeback falling just short in a 5-4 loss to the Hornets.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Of the area’s high school girls golf teams, no one left a bigger impression than Jamesville-DeWitt during the last full week of April. In its season opener last Tuesday afternoon, the Red Rams put up low numbers throughout its roster on the way to a 158-205 victory over the Chittenango Bears.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tucker Dordevic will enter the transfer portal and finish out his career at another school, he wrote in a long goodbye message Monday morning on Instagram. The news is a stunning change in plans for Syracuse lacrosse’s leading scorer, who told syracuse.com midseason he would return for a sixth season.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – At least through the end of April, the Westhill girls golf team has shown itself to be the favorite in the Onondaga High School League. A one-stroke victory over Christian Brothers Academy on April 21 got the Warriors rolling, and it improved to 3-0 last Monday at Camillus Golf Club, defeating […]
CENTRAL NEW YORK – In what had to be a particularly satisfying effort, the. baseball team went to Baldwinsville last Monday and, in their first encounter since last June’s Section III Class AA final, staged a big seventh-inning comeback to beat the Bees 9-6. WG arrived at this game with a 7-0 record and quickly took a 3-0 first-inning lead off Bees starter Gavin Miller.
ONONDAGA COUNTY – In consecutive games, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse softball teams were both scheduled to take on undefeated Baldwinsville for early superiority in the SCAC Metro division. Prior to that, the Warriors, rebounding from April 23 defeats to Victor and Williamsville North, went to Marcellus last Monday and prevailed in a 1-0, eight-inning […]
CHITTENANGO – Area high school track and field teams would claim a wide array of honors when they made the short trip to compete in Saturday’s Chittenango Invitational. And it was the Jamesville-DeWitt boys emerging as champions in a field of more than 25 teams, earning 67.5 points to edge runner-up Baldwinsville (64) as Fayetteville-Manlius […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an outstanding career with the St. Joe’s basketball team, on Monday afternoon senior Justin Glover signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Daemen. “I just feel like I grew a really strong relationship with Coach Mac, and that’s what really made me lean towards Daemen,” St. Joe’s […]
CENTRAL NEW YORK – While it has battled consistency throughout this young season, the Chittenango softball team can take solace in the way it dominated against its neighbors from Cazenovia when they faced off last Monday afternoon. Enjoying the warm temperatures, the Bears’ bats warmed up, too, and didn’t...
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Mid-Hudson Polar Bears hockey organization is the beneficiary of an upcoming golf tournament hosted by the Mid-Hudson Civic Center Inc. (MHCC) in Poughkeepsie. The MHCC is a not-for-profit organization encompassing the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (MJN), McCann Ice Arena, and Ice Time Sports.
The largest class of Panthers heading to the college playing fields were honored at the Academy of the Holy Names. Students are heading to schools like Connecticut College, St. Lawrence, Franciscan College and HVCC.
