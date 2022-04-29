ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Siena basketball programs join for end of season celebration

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth Siena Men's and Women's basketball programs were celebrated at...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Basketball
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill, Solvay softball fall to CBA, battle each other

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Coming off a big come-from-behind win over Cortland April 22 that put its record at 3-1, the Solvay softball team found itself in another high-scoring game last Monday, but this time lost, 14-11, to Christian Brothers Academy. The Bearcats led 4-2 and surrendered that lead, only to score five times in […]
SOLVAY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse baseball dealt pair of losses by F-M

ONONDAGA COUNTY – If anyone needed a prime example of the fickle nature of baseball, Cicero-North Syracuse offered it. Undefeated in its first six games this spring, the Northstars visited 0-2 Fayetteville-Manlius last Monday – and promptly got beat, its comeback falling just short in a 5-4 loss to the Hornets.
CICERO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Siena Men#Big Board Sports
Eagle Newspapers

Westhill girls golfers maintain undefeated record

CENTRAL NEW YORK – At least through the end of April, the Westhill girls golf team has shown itself to be the favorite in the Onondaga High School League. A one-stroke victory over Christian Brothers Academy on April 21 got the Warriors rolling, and it improved to 3-0 last Monday at Camillus Golf Club, defeating […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee baseball stays unbeaten with trio of wins

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In what had to be a particularly satisfying effort, the. baseball team went to Baldwinsville last Monday and, in their first encounter since last June’s Section III Class AA final, staged a big seventh-inning comeback to beat the Bees 9-6. WG arrived at this game with a 7-0 record and quickly took a 3-0 first-inning lead off Bees starter Gavin Miller.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool softball puts end to Baldwinsville win streak

ONONDAGA COUNTY – In consecutive games, the Liverpool and Cicero-North Syracuse softball teams were both scheduled to take on undefeated Baldwinsville for early superiority in the SCAC Metro division. Prior to that, the Warriors, rebounding from April 23 defeats to Victor and Williamsville North, went to Marcellus last Monday and prevailed in a 1-0, eight-inning […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

St. Joe’s Justin Glover signs to play basketball at Daemen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an outstanding career with the St. Joe’s basketball team, on Monday afternoon senior Justin Glover signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Daemen. “I just feel like I grew a really strong relationship with Coach Mac, and that’s what really made me lean towards Daemen,” St. Joe’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Chittenango softball shuts out Cazenovia, 25-0

CENTRAL NEW YORK – While it has battled consistency throughout this young season, the Chittenango softball team can take solace in the way it dominated against its neighbors from Cazenovia when they faced off last Monday afternoon. Enjoying the warm temperatures, the Bears’ bats warmed up, too, and didn’t...
CHITTENANGO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Upcoming golf tournament to benefit Mid-Hudson Polar Bears

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Mid-Hudson Polar Bears hockey organization is the beneficiary of an upcoming golf tournament hosted by the Mid-Hudson Civic Center Inc. (MHCC) in Poughkeepsie. The MHCC is a not-for-profit organization encompassing the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center (MJN), McCann Ice Arena, and Ice Time Sports.
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy