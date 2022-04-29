New London routs Norwalk to snap losing streak

NORWALK — The New London softball team stopped a seven-game losing streak with Thursday’s 13-0 non-league win in five innings over host Norwalk.

With the win, the Wildcats improved to 6-9 overall, while the Truckers fell to 5-11.

Emilee Rowland finished 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in three runs, and pitched five scoreless innings in the circle for New London. She struck out seven and walked one while scattering four singles.

Also for the ‘Cats, Madison Rowland was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Laila Rollin was 2 for 4 and drove in a pair.

For Norwalk, Haley Gockstetter, Callie Helton, Lucy Schlotterer and Mya Prochnow each had base hits.

N. London 283 00 — 13 7 1

Norwalk 000 00 — 0 4 3

WP: Rowland; LP: Corbin

HR: (NL) E. Rowland, M. Rowland

Willard 2, Port Clinton 1

WILLARD — The Crimson Flashes picked up their first win of the season on Thursday, scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth inning of an SBC Bay Division win over the visiting Redskins.

Tied at 1-1, Makinley Schaffer singled to open the fifth inning for Willard (1-10, 1-6). With two outs, Macey Robinson drove her in with an RBI single to left field.

In the circle, Lauren Hamons made that stand up. She allowed a solo home run in the second inning, and that was it in seven innings. She struck out three and walked one on five total hits.

Also for Willard, Emily Danhoff, Natalie Rothhaar and Jada Feel each singled.

P. Clinton 010 000 0 — 1 5 2

Willard 010 010 x — 2 6 0

WP: L. Hamons; LP: Sanchez

HR: (PC) Weichman