Player: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan. Pick: Round 1, 2nd overall. Combine results: 4.74 40-yard dash with 10-yard split of 1.61; 36-inch vertical jump, 9 feet, 9 inch standing broad jump. Stats: Four-year player from 2018-21. Played 43 games, starting all 14 he played in his final season. 160...