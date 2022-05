DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Spartans avoided near disaster in the 110 meter shuttle relay to turn it into a victory celebration as Drake Relays champions. Daniel Zietlow clipped the final hurdle in the third leg, but was able to lunge past the line to allow Makhi Wilson to hurdle his way to the finish line to take first place. The Spartans ran a time of 59.72, which won the high school event by a half second. Pleasant Valley would also grab a fourth place finish in the girls 4x800 relay.

PLEASANT VALLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO