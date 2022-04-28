ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants select Evan Neal at No. 7 overall: Instant analysis

By John Fennelly
 4 days ago
With the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas on Thursday night, the New York Giants selected Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

How this helps the Giants: Are you kidding? The 6-foot-7, 332-pound Neal is a godsend for an offensive line that has been devoid of talent for years. He will walk right into East Rutherford and start from Day 1.

What it does for this offense and team: The Giants have had issues both protecting the passer and opening up holes for the running game. Neal will help them in both areas. His presence will give quarterback Daniel Jones some peace of mind and more time to operate and maybe Saquon Barkley can make it all the back with some top notch blocking in front of him.

How he will be used: Neal could supplant Andrew Thomas at left tackle, but that is not an immediate expectation. But the possibility is there over time.

Pick Grade: A. Entering this draft Giant fans were begging for an offensive tackle and now they have one to go with Thomas. A good one, too.

