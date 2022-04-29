OKC Police Respond To Call About Potential Human Remains In SW OKC Neighborhood

Neighbors tell News 9 the area is usually quiet, but Thursday their neighborhood was a crime scene when police found what appears to be a human skull.

Siena is a developing area in SW OKC. Kevin Mckee with Skyline Construction said he's been working in the area for a couple of years.

“We pretty much put every septic tank in this neighborhood,” Mckee said.

Mckee said his workday started off as normal. His crew was working at a home still under construction.

“There were some guys out here working, pushing some sand piles around so they can do concrete work tomorrow. Later on in the afternoon those guys left. I came out to get some stuff off the truck and there was a skull sitting on top of the mailbox,” Mckee said.

Mckee said OKC police showed up shortly after and asked crews to leave.

Alecia Brouillette has lived in the area for about a year and a half.

“My husband said, 'where did you move me to?' It's a little shocking," Brouillette said.

Brouillette believes the skull is real, but she doesn't see her neighborhood as the scene of any crime.

“It looks old so it looks like it's been there a while, so I figured just since this was a new neighborhood, they probably dug something up that has been there for a long time,” Brouillette said.

In less than an hour, Mckee said his crew was allowed back to work. He said the skull was gone and him and his crew were left with more questions than answers.

“My prayers to whoever it was, it's a sad thing. You know what I mean, it doesn't look good. Just pray for them whoever it was, and hope God can welcome them in,” Brouillette said.

We're still waiting to hear from OKC police to find out more about the skull.