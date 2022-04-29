ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Chris Paul has accomplished so many things in his 17 NBA seasons that it's nearly impossible to rank his Mount Rushmore moments. Short of a title, perfection, however, might be hard to beat. Paul was 14 for 14 - the most field goals without a miss...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should there be limitations with Heat’s waiting game with Kyle Lowry?

Q: I thought the playoffs are a time when everyone plays, even if they’re hurt. Given Kyle Lowry’s age and remaining contract, could you see his contract in play in the offseason (along with Duncan Robinson)? – Brian. A: No, because that is why Kyle Lowry only received a three-year contract in the first place, with teams in last summer’s free agency mindful of his age (he turned 36 in March). ...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: One of each Friday

Pacioretty scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and served two PIM in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blues. Pacioretty was involved in the first and last goals of the game. The winger recorded three goals and four helpers in the last six contests of the season, but the Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. The 33-year-old dealt with numerous injuries throughout the campaign, which limited him to 19 goals, 37 points, 148 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 39 appearances. Staying healthy will be the biggest key for him to have a bounce-back effort in 2022-23.
NHL
CBS Sports

James Harden's shortcomings on display in 76ers' Game 1 loss, must find old form until Joel Embiid can return

The Philadelphia 76ers came into their second-round opener against the Miami Heat on Monday with one realistic avenue to victory: James Harden had to be the best player on the floor. Perhaps he didn't need to score 30 or 40 points, but he needed to be the best player on the floor, creating offense for himself and teammates at a dominant clip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Suns#Playoff Games#Basketball#Sports#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The New Orleans Pelicans
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft shocker: 'Punt God' Matt Araiza not picked during surprising run of punters in fourth round

The NFL Draft doesn't usually give us very many surprises when it comes to punting, but it came through with two big surprises during the fourth round on Saturday. The first big surprise came when both the Ravens (Jordan Stout) and Buccaneers (Jake Camarda) selected a punter. The reason that was surprising is because you almost never see two punters get taken this early in the draft. With Stout going at 130th overall and Camarda going three picks later, this marks just the third time since 1993 that two punters have been taken before the end of the fourth round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed as probable

Thompson (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies. Thompson connected on the game-winning three-pointer en route to 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-2 FT) during Sunday's Game 1 win, but the sharpshooter came away from the victory a little sore. Nonetheless, barring a major setback, Thompson will likely be available for Game 2. He's averaged 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals across six playoffs games so far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Michael Brantley: Not starting Saturday

Brantley (health and safety protocols) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley was scratched from Friday's lineup against Toronto due to health and safety protocols, and he'll remain out of the starting nine a day later. The 34-year-old is in the clubhouse prior to Saturday's matchup, so it's possible that he'll be available off the bench if needed.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Matt Davidson: Designated for assignment

Arizona designated Davidson for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Cardinals, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. Presumably, Davidson is one of two players being trimmed as MLB active rosters shrink from 28 to 26 on Monday. If Davidson clears waivers, he's expected to refuse the assignment and become a free agent. He went 1-for-10 with a home run and three walks during his time with the Diamondbacks.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Baylor drop in early Top 25 And 1 after stars enter transfer portal

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible to play next season was late Sunday night. Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Baylor's Matthew Mayer were among the final-weekend additions. Obviously, their decisions have impacted Version 7.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1, where North Carolina remains No. 1 followed by No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Arkansas.
KENTUCKY STATE

