The Blue Jackets limped to the finish line of the 2021-22 season. For the final game Friday in Pittsburgh, forwards Sean Kuraly, Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine and Alexandre Texier were out of the lineup with injuries, as were defensemen Adam Boqvist, Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg in addition to goaltenders Daniil Tarasov and Joonas Korpisalo. In total, the Jackets lost 362 man games to injury over the course of the season. ...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 36 MINUTES AGO