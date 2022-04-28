Twitter reacts: Jordan Davis selected at No. 13 in 2022 NFL draft
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis was selected at No. 13 in the 2022 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Davis is the second Bulldog taken after Travon Walker went No. 1 overall.
The Charlotte, North Carolina, native had an incredible season for UGA, earning Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award honors along with first-team All-American and All-SEC mentions.
Here’s how UGA Twitter reacted to big No. 99’s big night:
Comments / 0