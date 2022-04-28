Georgia DL Jordan Davis selected in first-round of 2022 NFL draft

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis was selected at No. 13 in the 2022 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Georgia defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who recruited Davis, is the Eagles’ defensive line coach.

Davis is the second Bulldog taken after Travon Walker went No. 1 overall.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native had an incredible season for UGA, earning Outland Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award honors along with first-team All-American and All-SEC mentions.

Davis backed up a great season with an incredible combine performance that vaulted him into a top-20 draft pick.