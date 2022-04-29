ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

How Do Repair Costs For a “Check Engine” Light Compare in San Angelo?

By Joseph Browning
ESPN 960 San Angelo
ESPN 960 San Angelo
 4 days ago
Usually in San Angelo, the biggest driving concerns are the endless stoplights and trying hard not to spill your hot coffee in your lap. Sooner or later, though, we all have to deal with the dreaded "Check Engine" light. It can be a costly event. Getting to the nearest service center...

Texas Cars
Does San Angelo Get Tornados? The Short Answer “Yes”

They call it "Tornado Alley". It is a broad swath of land in the central U.S where serious tornado activity happens every year. The worst areas are Central Oklahoma and Texas right up into Nebraska and Kansas. As you can see from this map, produced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) San Angelo, technically, is not in "Tornado Alley" That doesn't mean we don't have tornados.
Rich Easter Traditions To Experience in San Angelo

It is the highlight of the Spring, Easter. Here in San Angelo, we have many rich Easter traditions. Here are some of our favorite Easter Traditions here in San Angelo. 1. The Easter Bunny: Where did the tradition of the Easter Bunny come from? The Easter Bunny never appeared in the Bible. Christians observe Easter on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring equinox. Before Christianity, there was a pagan holiday that also fell around the same time. This festival was for fertility goddess, Eastre. That is very similar to “Easter”. The fertility goddess was symbolized by the hare along with the egg. Voila. Christianity appropriated an already well celebrated holiday. This happened with a lot of traditions around the world appropriated by Christianity.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo, TX
