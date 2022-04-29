Vikings fans outraged in reaction to team trading No. 12 pick to Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings fans are not happy with the team’s decision to trade the No. 12 and No. 46 overall picks of the 2022 NFL draft to the rival Detroit Lions. They’re even less happy with the value the team received in return for the picks.

The Lions sent over the No. 32, 34 and 66 picks to move up in the draft and select receiver Jameson Williams out of the University of Alabama.

This could be one that stings for years to come, especially if Williams is torching the Vikings secondary in the head-to-head meetings.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations with the team regarding the trade on Thursday night.

Tough crowd in Minnesota tonight