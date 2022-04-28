ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

2022 NFL draft: Vikings trade No. 12 overall pick to rival Detroit Lions

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7CIj_0fNdmfJP00

The Minnesota Vikings opened the 2022 NFL draft by trading the No. 12 overall pick to the rival Detroit Lions.

There was always a possibility for the Vikings to trade back in the draft given their success at filling most of their holes in free agency.

They got thrown a curve ball early on Thursday night with both corners Derek Stingley Jr. and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner being taken off the board within the first four picks.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions are sending the No. 32, 34 and 66 picks to Minnesota for picks No. 12 and 46.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fleece the Packers and Get Their Guy

What a night for Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings. Not only did the Vikings fleece the Packers, but they did so and still got their guy. While the trade with the Packers is controversial, drafting Andrew Booth Jr. certainly is not. Andrew Booth Jr. was one of my top...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Per Nfl Network
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Packers Draft Pick Reveals The First Person To Text Him

After eschewing offense with two first round picks, the Green Bay Packers traded up to draft wide receiver Christian Watson in round two on Friday. It didn’t take long for Watson to be welcomed to the team by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The North Dakota State product’s father told reporters that Rodgers was the first person to reach out to his son after the pick was made.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did each Dolphins draft pick rank on pre-draft big boards?

When teams make their selections during the NFL draft process, one of the first things that everyone does is check where the newest members of their organization were ranked. Fans want to know whether the team made a smart move and grabbed someone who was valued higher or reached a bit and grabbed a player that may have been available later in the draft.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who do Panthers take in Draft Wire's 'never-too-early' 2023 mock draft?

It’s never too early to try and improve, especially if you’re Matt Rhule’s Carolina Panthers. Just ask our friends over at Draft Wire. A mere 67 or so hours after the completion of the 2022 NFL draft, editor Luke Easterling recharged and revamped his board—this time, with next year’s projections. In a never-too-early look into the distant future, Easterling published his first-round mock of the 2023 draft, which is set to take place starting on April 27, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin basketball transfer Ben Carlson is headed to the Pac-12

On Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin basketball transfer forward Ben Carlson announced his decision. The Minnesota native is headed to Utah, according to his Instagram. Carlson is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2020, and spent the past two seasons at Wisconsin. He was a top-five player in the state of Minnesota’s 2020 class, and a top-20 power forward nationally according to 247Sports.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy