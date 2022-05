When it comes to tackling life as a teenager, Makenna Smith comes at it from all angles with a willingness to try new things and a mindset of personal growth. As a senior at Dewey High School, she is an all-conference, all-region catcher on the school's state semi-finalist softball team. She even qualified for state in golf. Academically, she challenges herself by taking concurrent courses at Oral Roberts University and cosmetology classes at Tri County Tech.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO