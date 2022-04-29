Chris Paul makes history in Suns win to clinch series

Jorge Sierra: Most shots without a miss in a game in NBA playoffs history 1. Chris Paul: 14 2. Nene and Larry O’Neill: 12 OUTRAGEOUS. Especially as a point guard. At 6-foot. At almost 37.

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Thinking ahead to Mavs-PHX. Who guards CP3? I’d say Bullock. Who guards Booker? I’d say DFS. Can Mavs hold up vs Ayton? Here’s the stat the matters. Mavs have lost 9 straight to PHX. The last 5 they’ve had a 5pt+ lead entering 4th qtr, but allowed 30+ pts in all of them 1/2 – 2:31 AM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

New Dunc’d On Prime on Thursday’s Game 6s: Point God Perfect Game; End of an Era in Utah? Philly Vindication Join @Danny Leroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:22 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

You could tell having this type of performance in New Orleans was special to Chris Paul before he said it himself.

Also, shout out to Devin Booker prodding CP3 about the chain he was wearing, which apparently was from Lil Wayne: pic.twitter.com/Z63Sl9fA9t – 2:16 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

#LineOfTheNight: @Chris Paul 33 pts, 8 asts, 5 rebs, 14-14 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT, +17, W

Most FGAs without a miss in playoff history.

Perfection. – 1:35 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Somehow a 14-for-14 shooting night is only in the discussion for Chris Paul’s best playoff game as a member of the Suns because tonight was his third masterful postseason series closeout: arizonasports.com/story/3122754/… – 1:31 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

In the fourth quarter, the Pelicans played an undrafted rookie at point guard. The Suns had one of the greatest point guards of all time on the floor.

Chris Paul won, but his battle against Jose Alvarado was competitive.

“He knows my name now too.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:15 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Chris Paul’s historic performance

• Harden finally figures it out

• Raps/Pels therapy calls

• Mavs take out Jazz in most poetic of ways

• Vikings is much better than Last Kingdom

• NIL fiasco

Join us! ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=DLuNNw… – 12:34 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Point God vs Young God.

Next round. pic.twitter.com/6gFYcAfz62 – 12:27 AM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

When asked about competing against Chris Paul in this series, Jose Alvarado said a couple times that Paul is going to the Hall of Fame, but after this hard-fought series “he knows my name now too.” – 11:15 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado on late elbow from Suns’ Chris Paul: “He’s a Hall of Famer. I respect that. But you can’t do s— like that. … I chipped my tooth. What can you do right now? I’ll go home, wake up, go to the dentist and get new teeth so I can smile for the summer.” – 11:09 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Chris Paul and Devin Booker give strong respect to Willie Green. “You tell me something bad about Willie Green then you’re telling me about yourself,” Chris Paul said. – 11:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I don’t know if they forget or didn’t realize who he was.” Chris Paul on #Pelicans leaving Devin Booker open for 3 that put #Suns up for good, 106-104, with 1:42 left in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/uQKmNYhE6V – 11:09 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Jose Alvarado said he chipped his tooth on Chris Paul’s elbow. He said he’s going to go to the dentist and get it fixed so he can smile all summer.

Alvarado added about CP3: “He knows my name now, too.” – 11:09 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“He’s going to be in the Hall of Fame, but he knows my name now, too,” said Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado about Chris Paul. – 11:09 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jose Alvarado said he chipped his tooth. He thought the play where Chris Paul elbowed him should have been reviewed. – 11:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul wearing chain Lil Wayne gave him as he started his career playing for New Orleans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/mdchG3v6Tx – 11:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado says that his tooth was chipped in the fourth-quarter incident with Chris Paul. Believes the league should review the play, but tipped his cap to the future Hall-of-Famer. – 11:07 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jose Alvarado said he chipped his tooth on the Chris Paul elbow.

Said his plan tomorrow is go to the dentist so he can get his tooth fixed so he can smile all summer. – 11:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“I’m not in Phoenix if not for Willie.” – Chris Paul said Willie Green was one of the first people who knew the Suns were on his mind before the trade went down – 10:55 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Chris Paul: “There is nothing like playing in this city.” @cp3 shouts out the Smoothie King Center staff, notably Chris who mans the visiting locker room, and calls them “family.” CP also shouts out Lil Wayne and wore a Young Money necklace the rapper gave him. @New Orleans Pelicans – 10:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker also wearing the “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirt as well. Chris Paul wearing a chain that he said Lil Wayne gave him during his time here in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/38pOJkZNzm – 10:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul X Devin Booker = Game 6 closeout win. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5IIPgqUNCA – 10:52 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Perfect-shooting Chris Paul makes history, leads Suns past Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/per… – 10:48 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“We needed it. That team right there, they pushed us.” – Chris Paul on his historic 14-for-14 performance.

Said he told Monty he was going to get aggressive – 10:46 PM

Yu Fu @YuFuTroy

Chris Paul’s legendary performance pic.twitter.com/8Z67hi6axn – 10:44 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Willie Green said he and Chris Paul shut off communication during this series and had to act as though they weren’t brothers and friends. – 10:32 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Only two players left from the 2005 draft class in the NBA right now

Lou Williams: 6.3 ppg this season

Chris Paul: You just watched what he did – 10:31 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Chris Paul’s last three closeout wins:

2021 vs. Nuggets: 37 points on 14-of-19 shooting.

2021 vs. Clippers: 41 points on 16-of-24 shooting.

2022 vs. Pelicans: 33 points on 14-of-14 shooting.

That’s an average of 37 points on 77.2% shooting.

This man is the grim reaper. – 10:27 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green joked before tonight’s game that him and CP weren’t friends during this series.

But we all know the brotherhood with these two guys is special. pic.twitter.com/UMIJQZEvc1 – 10:18 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Chris Paul just had the greatest shooting night in NBA history. First player to ever hit and take 14 shots in a playoff game. It’s just 9th time ever a player has taken at least 14 shots and hit them all. Only 2 others also hit all their FTs — none more than CP3’s 4 FTAs tonight. – 10:09 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

My big takeaways from this Suns-Pelicans series:

-Chris Paul is 27, not 37.

-How the hell did Jose Alvarado go undrafted

-Willie Green is gonna make a dent on this league – 10:08 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

Willie Green gave us two truly amazing real moments in playoffs. That speech in Clips game and that real emotion at end of game. Real one. CP3 is a menace. – 10:06 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

POINT GOD PERFECTION 🔥

Chris Paul is the first player in NBA history to make 13+ shots in a playoff game without a miss!

CP3: 33 PTS, 14-14 FG, 8 AST

Suns advance to the Western Conference semis ☀️ pic.twitter.com/a4yvSzZd9i – 10:06 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

James Harden and Chris Paul each came up really big tonight to help their teams advance to the semifinals. Imagine if those two were on the same team. – 10:06 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

It’s incredible seeing the love —and emotions — between Chris Paul and Willie Green.

“I root for this team when I’m not playing against them,” said Paul, who was 14-for-14 from the field. – 10:06 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

This is what drives me nuts about CP3. This bama went 14-for-14 and was a straight killa in this closeout. I love his edge. But just doesn’t need to do the below the belt stuff when he gets testy. – 10:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

God Point God pic.twitter.com/2OILHXYo9q – 10:05 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul close out game:

— Perfect from the field

— Perfect from three

— Perfect from the line

— Most playoff points ever without missing

— Most playoff field goals ever without missing

POINT. GOD. pic.twitter.com/oQuu6WGfSA – 10:05 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

No player in NBA history has ever changed their legacy and place in the history of the game at post 35 years old as Chris Paul has in the last two years. – 10:04 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul finishes 14-for-14 from the field, setting a new NBA postseason record for most field goals without a miss. – 10:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Suns 115, Pelicans 109

Ingram 21 pts & 11 assts

Jones 16 pts & 4 stls

McCollum 16 pts (7-16 FG)

The Pels’ incredible run comes to an end after an all-time great performance from Chris Paul (33 pts, 14-14 FG). What a season from this group. The future is bright in NOLA. – 10:04 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul in the first round:

68 AST

9 TOV pic.twitter.com/jSrUBqNryh – 10:03 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Most shots without a miss in a game in NBA playoffs history

1. Chris Paul: 14

2. Nene and Larry O’Neill: 12

OUTRAGEOUS. Especially as a point guard. At 6-foot. At almost 37. – 10:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Chris Paul tonight:

33 PTS

14-14 FG

The most points without missing in a playoff game ever. Also the most makes without missing in a playoff game ever. pic.twitter.com/q2V1EBpGfi – 10:02 PM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Chris Paul is the only player in NBA history to shoot 100% FG in a playoff game. (Minimum 12 attempts) 14-14 FG, 1-1 3FG, 4-4 FT – 10:02 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Just an insane performance from Chris Paul in the Game 6 win:

33 points on a perfect 14-for-14 shooting!!! (an NBA postseason record for most made shots without a miss)

5 rebounds

8 assists – 10:02 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Suns star Chris Paul finishes with 33 points and 8 assists to close out the Pelicans in Game 6. He shot 14-of-14 from the floor, 1-of-1 from deep and 4-of-4 from the stripe. – 10:02 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green and Chris Paul share a long embrace at the end of the series pic.twitter.com/JvdPAUVVGW – 10:02 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

No player in NBA postseason history has ended a game with 30+ points and making every field goal and every free throw.

Chris Paul (33 points, 14/14 FGs, 1/1 3s, 4/4 FTs) just did it in Year 17 in a closeout game in his original NBA city. He turns 37 years old next week #PointGod – 10:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

CP holding onto that ball. – 10:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul set an NBA playoff record for most made field goals without a single miss at 14 – 10:01 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Chris Paul played an entire close-out game the way he typically closes out games — record setting 14 of 14, 4 for 4 from the line, for 33 with eight assists. A masterpiece. – 10:01 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Chris Paul had the most points in any game in NBA history, regular or postseason, for a player who didn’t miss an FG or FT.

1. Paul (33)

2. Gary Payton (32)

3 (tie). Charles Barkley (31)

3 (tie). Thomas Bryant (31)

The previous playoff record was 26 from Serge Ibaka. – 10:00 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Phoenix Suns‘ Chris Paul sets NBA postseason record for most field-goals made without a miss: 14 for 14. – 10:00 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Chris Paul went 14-14 from the field tonight, setting a new NBA record for most FG made in a playoff game without a miss.

The previous record of 12 was shared by Larry McNeill (April 13, 1975) and Nene (April 23, 2017). – 10:00 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul is looking like he isn’t going to let that championship elude him again. – 10:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Chris Paul, 14 for 14 in a closeout game. And 4 for 4 at the line. No freebies. pic.twitter.com/uXUxKZiHzN – 10:00 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Chris Paul was 14-of-14.

It’s the best shooting performance in NBA playoff history, per @ESPNStatsInfo.

Also, Paul didn’t miss a free throw either. He was 4-of-4 from the line. – 10:00 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

We’ve just witnessed the all-time Chris Paul Point God game. pic.twitter.com/srneRbLTOQ – 9:59 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

This series goes any longer and there might be an entire Chris Paul section in next season’s officiating points of emphasis. – 9:58 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

If it feels like Chris Paul hasn’t missed a shot…it’s because he hasn’t. Wow. – 9:58 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

“talk about how you’re so dependably, amazingly killer in crunch time”

cp3: pic.twitter.com/4tGwWXB2U7 – 9:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

I saw CP3 bury the Clippers on the last day of June last year after he missed the first couple games of WCF in H&S and looked raggedy in Games 3-5.

But this is wild. – 9:58 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

The record for most shots taken and made in a playoff game is 12 — Nene in 2017 with the Rockets and Larry McNeill in 1975 for the Suns. Hell, only five guys have ever hit all 10 or more of their field goal attempts in a playoff game. Chris Paul is 14-for-14. – 9:57 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Chris Paul is a genius.

In the words of Macho Man Randy Savage: You may not like it, but accept it. – 9:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

CP3 is 14 of 14 from the floor, and 1 of 1 in hitting Jose Alvarado upside his head. – 9:56 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Chris Paul

14-14 FG pic.twitter.com/86ItisTLcP – 9:56 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Chris Paul with another huge jumper. He’s got 33 points and 8 assists on 14-of-14 shooting.

An all-time performance from one of the all-time greats. Pels are still within 3 with 21.7 seconds left. – 9:55 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Chris Paul on the right block. Amazing how he can keep getting to that shot. – 9:55 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This man Chris Paul has a 33-point 💯 in a one-possession closeout. No way man…. – 9:55 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

LMAO. Chris Paul is 14 of 14 in a closeout game on the road, weeks away from turning 37 yrs old – 9:55 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Chris Paul is playing this game like a man who knows he’ll have Scott Foster in an elimination game if he doesn’t win – 9:55 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pretty sure Jose is telling people on the bench his mouth is bloody after getting elbowed by Chris Paul on that drive. – 9:55 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

So many huge efforts tonight by the Pelicans’ rookies.

But C.J. McCollum’s foul trouble made him a non-factor in the second half, and Chris Paul is just incredible. – 9:54 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Do not understand how the refs didn’t even take a look at Jose getting elbowed in the face by CP… – 9:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul hits his FOURTEENTH shot without a miss, but the Pelicans respond quickly. Suns up 3 with the ball with 21.7 seconds to go, Monty takes a timeout – 9:54 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

If Chris Paul was Jaxson Hayes he would be in The Hague right now – 9:53 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Chris Paul always seems to avoid the in-game flagrant fouls 🤦‍♂️ – 9:53 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Alvarado is going to be thrilled when that gets upgraded to a flagrant on Chris Paul tomorrow. It’ll be very helpful. – 9:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul hits two FTs. Pelicans fans really wanted an offensive foul call after watching the replay, but won’t get one. Suns up 6 with 1:01 to play – 9:52 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

This seems like a good time to repost an exclusive I had with @Chris Paul at the top of the season. Even though he’s a HOF-er, he told me that before games, he still imagines that he’s a rookie about to go up against Steve Nash.

amp.foxsports.com/stories/nba/ch… – 9:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rare mistake by Herb Jones there. He drifted a little too far off Devin Booker looking to help against the potential Chris Paul drive. – 9:50 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The record for best shooting without a miss in a playoff game is 12-for-12, done twice (Nene in 2017 and Larry McNeil in 1975).

Right now, Chris Paul is 13-for-13. – 9:47 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

Chris Paul is having the best shooting game in NBA playoff history. He’s 13-of-13. No one has ever done it per @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:47 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

CP3 coming up big in a key playoff game, doesn’t fit the lazy narrative – 9:45 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Tripping foul on Chris Paul is big because it puts Suns over the team limit. Alvarado will be shooting FTs coming out of the timeout, down 1 at 2:35 – 9:45 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul, who turns 37 in a couple of weeks, is 13-for-13 from the field… – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Some of these shots from Chris Paul are being aided by a higher power. It’s his time lol – 9:43 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Chris Paul. Will. Not. Miss. – 9:42 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Chris Paul is having one of *those* kinds of nights and Jose (bleeping) Alvarado is going right back at the Suns as McCollum sits with foul trouble and Phoenix loads up on Ingram. – 9:40 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Chris Paul isn’t just 12-for-12 from the field right now. He also hasn’t even taken a shot directly at the rim yet. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Lz6Y7aIzzZ – 9:40 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Chris Paul is a wizard. – 9:40 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans and Suns are BATTLING in this fourth quarter. Ingram, Trey and now Alvarado. New Orleans has the lead at 100-99 with 6:05 remaining despite perfection from Chris Paul (12-12 shooting). Ayton hasn’t been bad either (9-11 FGs) – 9:37 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Chris Paul has 27 points and he’s 12-of-12 from the field.

Unreal. – 9:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The crowd starts to groan as soon as Chris Paul turns the corner on a ball screen. They all know what’s coming. – 9:34 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul remains perfect. 11-for-11 for 25 points – 9:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 and Ayton both in to start the fourth quarter. Guessing they will play all of it.

Booker is in too. – 9:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul 6-of-6 FGs in 3rd quarter for 13 points (1-of-1 3PT)

Has 23 for the game. Is 10-of-10 from the field.

Unless Booker or someone else kicks in, #Suns are going to need more of that to close out this series. Down three after three. #NBAPlayoffs – 9:27 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, combined 10/10 from midrange, 4/5 from floater range. Ayton just gave them their first miss. – 9:17 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

chris paul’s shot chart 👌 pic.twitter.com/gKhGpgi92y – 9:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

CP and Ayton were of course ready for the adjustment of putting 2 on Chris in PnR, they get a Bridges 3 – 9:09 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Chris Paul has entered the “I’ve had enough” portion of the evening – 9:07 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

CP has had enough of the nonsense – 9:06 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

13-point burst from Chris Paul to start the second half. He’s 10 for 10 from the field. Midrange is a layup for him right now. – 9:05 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Chris Paul already has 13 points and 2 assists halfway thru the 3rd quarter. He’s coming for blood. – 9:05 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Devin Booker back in.

Chris Paul fully cooking.

Pels getting called for a foul every possession.

And a 10-point lead has disappeared in 6 minutes. – 9:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

And the Suns have the lead. Crowd is upset over the last couple offensive foul calls, and CP3 is making the Pels pay for those calls. He’s got 23 points on 10-of-10 shooting – 9:04 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Chris Paul is 10-10 from the field after that middy and the Suns grab a 70-69 lead. Unbelievable. – 9:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul is in mode.

Hits first 3. 9-of-9.

#Suns down one. Booker back in. – 9:03 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Not having Alvarado in for Hayes here is just killer. CP is going after either CJ with 4 fouls or Hayes and getting wherever he wants. – 9:03 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

My goodness. Chris Paul is now 9-for-9 from the field. Suns only trail by 1. – 9:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

5 fouls on CJ McCollum, and Chris Paul drills a 3 to pull the Suns back within 1… – 9:03 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Chris Paul is really 8-for-8. And Ayton is 6-for-6. And New Orleans is winning for the time being anyway. – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul is 8-of-8

Deandre Ayton is 6-of-8

Remaining #Suns: 11-of-28. – 9:02 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Suns offense operating with ease to start the 3Q.

Chris Paul going full 4Q CP mode. Already up to 18 points, 8/8 FG. – 9:02 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Point God doing Point God things. Chris Paul is up to 18 points on 8-of-8 shooting and has been masterful to start the 3rd – 9:02 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

We’re 4 minutes into the third quarter and Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton haven’t missed a field goal yet. They’ve combined to go 13-for-13. – 9:01 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul are a combined 13/13 right now. – 9:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul just got CJ McCollum on the rip-through for his 4th foul – 8:58 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FYI: Chris Paul was at the table trying to check in for the last 2:45 or so of the second quarter. Just couldn’t get a stoppage to check in. – 8:48 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Would have been something comedic about Chris Paul and Doc Rivers both losing tonight – 8:45 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Suns tried to check Chris Paul back in with about 2:30 left in the half but there wasn’t a stoppage.

A little extra rest for CP, who played just 15 mins in the half and is 4/4 FG. – 8:36 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 58, Suns 48

– Ingram: 12p, 6a, 3r

– CJ: 13p, 3r

– Nance: 10p, 7r

– Herb: 7p, 3r, 2a, 3s

Pels: 48.9 FG%, 3/12 3P, 9/9 FT

Suns: 48.6 FG%, 4/11 3P, 10/10 FT

– Booker: 2p, 1/4 FG, 0/3 3P

– CP: 10p

– Ayton: 12p, 5/5 FG – 8:35 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans have been able to rattle the Suns a little bit in these minutes with no Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Booker at 13 minutes. Wonder if they’ll up that in the second half. – 8:29 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Chris Paul been getting to that right elbow shot for 40 years & it ain’t damn thing you can do about it 🤣 – 8:24 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Feels like Chris Paul might’ve hit more elbow jumpers in this series than David West hit in his whole career. – 8:22 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Jose Alvarado will not stop Chris Paul’ing Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/VJ2bUQfwQJ – 8:15 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Jose Alvarado, when Chris Paul gets aggravated with him… AK pic.twitter.com/1YxN1jlcN0 – 8:15 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Naji Marshall covering Chris Paul is a tough matchup. – 8:14 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Chris Paul can’t even be mad at some of the stuff Jose is doing. They’re his tactics taken to another level. – 8:14 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jose just got CP with one of the biggest CP flops I’ve ever seen – 8:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Paul got Jose Alvarado with a shot, but he *was* just standing there. Alvarado flopped like he got shot – 8:13 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 just couldn’t resist being the one to set the back screen on Alvarado – 8:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

JaVale McGee collapses to the floor, Jonas Valanciunas picks up his 3rd personal foul.

There’s no doubt that the entire Suns roster graduated with honors from the CP3 school of flops. – 8:07 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Chris Paul given belated flagrant foul for kick to Alvarado’s groin nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/28/chr… – 8:02 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Really fun start. CP3 is playing downhill early and it is helping set up a lot. DA looks great again.

Booker playing with that old man game for now. Using his body a lot off the dribble. No explosive movements. Wise to do so IMO. – 7:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s just not backing down.”

Willie Green on rookie Jose Alvarado defending Chris Paul in this #Pelicans-#Suns series.

When @Andrew Lopez asked Green how much is he is telling Alvarado about his close friend:

“Oh I’m telling him everything and you can tell Chris that.” pic.twitter.com/JbRL15p2Uv – 7:43 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Suns do not want any part of a Game 7.

Chris Paul aggressive offensively from the jump tonight, already has 4 points in the first 3 mins. – 7:40 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

some quick commentary on the CP3/alvarado matchup pic.twitter.com/Pe38OhEwHS – 5:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#NBA assesses Chris Paul flagrant 1 foul for kicking rookie Jose Alvarado on jump shot in Game 5 (w/video of play) #Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs #NBA azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:54 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Deandre Ayton has gone from Swiss Army knife to battering ram under the tutelage of Monty Williams and Chris Paul.

@Seerat Sohi on the opportunity Ayton’s been working toward for a long time: theringer.com/2022/4/28/2304… – 4:09 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 upon league review for his contact to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado. – 2:51 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Chris Paul has been given a Flagrant Foul 1 for his flailing kick on Jose Alvarado in Game 5. – 2:51 PM

