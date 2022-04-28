ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Stone crab season ends May 2

By Niceville, No Comments
niceville.com
 2 days ago

FLORIDA –– Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab season in state and federal waters will end on May 2, with the last day of harvest being May 1. Commercially harvested stone crab...

niceville.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Narcity USA

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Video Shows Florida Alligators Bellowing as Mating Season Begins

A local wildlife photographer used an infrared trail camera to capture bellowing alligators in a South Florida gator hole after dark. Photographer Bobby Wummer captured the video at Big Cypress National Preserve, which shows the gators thrashing in the water and roaring loudly. The deep, throaty bellowing sounds in the...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Crab#Crabs#Fish#Myfwc Com Marine#The App Store#Google Play
The Independent

11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Beachgoers in south Florida were greeted by a foreboding scene earlier this month when an 11-foot hammerhead shark was discovered washed ashore in the early hours of the morning, Local 10 News reported.The female shark’s corpse was found at Pompano Beach, located just north of Fort Lauderdale, on 6 April, the news station reported.Reactions gathered from witnesses on the beach who had the misfortune of stumbling onto the scene featured a mixture of emotions, with some feeling awe while others took to mourning the great animal’s death.“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,”...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Massive Pregnant Hammerhead Shark Found in a Beach

Beachgoers were taken aback when a pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on the sand as they were having fun. The shark, which weighed a massive 222.26 kgg, was discovered dead earlier this month at Pompano Beach, Florida. As construction employees using heavy equipment retrieved the 11-foot predator's body from the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Economy
WJHG-TV

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy