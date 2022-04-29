Michael H. Santini, 89, Army Veteran, Town of Framingham Employee 4 Decades

SHERBORN – Donna C. (Aliot) Harmon of Sherborn passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022 at age 77. Born in Somerville, she was a daughter of the late Ruth M. (Burlamacchi) and Joseph P. Aliot. Donna was the beloved wife of James T. Harmon, and the devoted mother of Christine Anderson and her husband James of Wells ME, Thomas Harmon and his wife Doreen Zinck-Harmon of Milford, and Jeffrey Harmon of Sherborn. She was the sister of Diana Rhames of MS, Phyllis Greenwald and her husband Peter of Amherst, Ann Paquette and her husband Ron of NH, and the late Paul and Robert Aliot, Rita Gifford, and William Birmingham. Donna was the proud grandmother of Brandon, Macklin, and Kaylee Harmon, Daniel Anderson, Jeffrey Harmon, and the late Julia Harmon; great-grandmother of Sadie and Zoey Anderson and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

SHERBORN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO