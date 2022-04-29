ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Michael H. Santini, 89, Army Veteran, Town of Framingham Employee 4 Decades

FRAMINGHAM – Michael H Santini, 89, a lifelong Framingham resident, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Constance J. Santini for 58 years. Michael served his country proudly in the US Army Security Agency during the Korean War....

