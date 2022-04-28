Swim team registration set

Mayor Willis says he doesn't have a "Plan B" as the city is still recovering from a $17 million budgetary deficit a few years back. St. Patrick High School students rally around one of their own after tragic shootings. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The tragic killing of four people...
The sixth annual Molly's Miles is set to resume its in person 5k and 10k, after 1,110 days since the last in person event.
The post Sixth annual Molly’s Miles set to begin Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce (G-ACC) invites its members and the community at large to participate in the 34th Annual G-ACC Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, June 3, 2022. This annual four-person scramble will be held at the Greencastle Golf Club and is sponsored by Craig, Friedly, Potter & Moore Insurance Agency.
Comments / 0