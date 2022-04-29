ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesburg-leesville, SC

SC fallen officer laid to rest, community comes together

By Kelsey Sanchez
wpde.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC (WACH) -- As Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr was laid to rest on Thursday, members of the Batesburg-Leesville community, where the 27-year-old is from, waited along Highway 391 to wait for the procession. Law enforcement from all over South Carolina made their way from Batesburg-Leesville High school...

