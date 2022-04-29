ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Panthers top Senators 4-0, claim NHL’s best record, home ice

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

LA Kings look to slow Edmonton’s dynamic duo in first round

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have had Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together for seven seasons. They’ve won exactly one playoff round in that stretch, and that was five years ago. The Los Angeles Kings haven’t won a playoff series since they raised their second Stanley Cup in 2014, and they’re back in the postseason Monday night for the first time in four years. Both teams desperately want to overcome their recent disappointments by recapturing the success of their franchises’ glory days. They’ve first got to get past each other in an opening-round series that pits Edmonton’s world-class offensive talent against Los Angeles’ defensive tenacity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

Perron’s hat trick helps Blues beat Wild 4-0, seize home ice

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick and an assist to lead the St. Louis Blues past the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series. Perron missed the playoffs last year with COVID-19. Ryan O’Reilly scored, Torey Krug added three assists and Ville Husso made 37 saves for the shutout in his postseason debut for the Blues. Perron scored on the first two power plays for St. Louis. The Blues went 6 for 6 on the penalty kill.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KTVZ

Danault scores late, Kings beat Oilers 4-3 in series opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Phillip Danault scored at 14:46 of the third period, leading the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers night in Game 1 of the teams’ first-round playoff series. Trevor Moore and Alex Iafallo each had a goal and assist for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored. Connor McDavid and Kailier Yamamoto each had a goal and assist for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl rounded out the scoring with a power-play goal. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 35 saves. Mike Smith stopped 31 of 35 shots for Edmonton.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy